Should Fantasy Managers Worry About Ja'Marr Chase's Latest Injury?

In the same week a first-round projected fantasy pick went down with an injury, Ashton Jeanty, another first-round pick at the very least, has provided an injury scare. Cincinnati Bengals standout WR1, Ja’Marr Chase, fell awkwardly on a deep route at Cincinnati's latest practice and began grabbing at his left knee.

Ja’Marr Chase Potential Injury: Bengals WRs And RB Fantasy Outlooks

At the moment, fantasy managers with Chase can loosen up a little bit, as there are a couple of positives that have happened after Chase’s awkward fall. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, and while he has not participated in drills since he went down, he has not received any extensive medical treatment from anyone after he was briefly looked at by trainers.

That is certainly encouraging, so for now there should not be much worry. But fantasy managers should still be prepared for the worst-case scenario. If Chase did suffer a notable injury, WRs like Tee Higgins and Andre Iosivas would see their fantasy stock rise a ton.

Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) throws a ball to a young fan during pregame before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Higgins had an up-and-down season. He finished the year with 59 receptions, 846 receiving yards, and 11 TDs. In PPR formats, that resulted in him finishing as WR15. His current ADP in PPR formats for the 2026 season is WR21 in ESPN leagues and WR14 in Sleeper fantasy leagues. If Chase were to miss a large amount of time, fantasy managers should be comfortable targeting Higgins in the WR10 range. Because with Chase not on the field, Higgins has the potential to finish as WR1 in each week he plays.

In six career games where Higgins has played and where Chase has been unavailable, Higgins has logged over 100 receiving yards three times.

Andre Iosivas

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) smiles during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Bengals' current WR3, Iosivas, if Chase were to miss a large amount of time, fantasy managers should look at him as a player to go after in the last couple of rounds in fantasy drafts.

In 2025, Iosivas had 33 receptions, 435 receiving yards, and two TDs. His best fantasy game of the season was against the Chicago Bears, where he recorded five receptions for 66 yards and a TD.

Chase Brown

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Higgins, the other player who would see their value tick up the most in Cincinnati is their RB1, Chase Brown. He has proven to be one of the best receiving RBs in the NFL, and with the loss of Chase, he would be one of the Bengals' best yard-after-catch targets to go to.

In 2025, Brown had the sixth most receiving yards by an RB in the NFL with 437 yards on 69 receptions. He also had 1,019 rushing yards and 11 total TDs. The following statistics helped him finish as RB7 in PPR fantasy formats. He comes into 2026 with great momentum. From Week 16 to Week 18, he was RB1 in PPR.

Currently, Brown in PPR formats has an ADP of RB11 in ESPN leagues and RB10 in Sleeper fantasy leagues. If news were to drop that Chase is, in fact, going to miss extended time, people should feel comfortable taking him as high as RB8.

Update: Ja'Marr Chase Adresses Injury

Chase recently came out and told the reporters that he was good; he just had a little hyperextension in his knee. He said that if he had to play in a game tomorrow, he would be able to.

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