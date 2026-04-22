Victor Wembanyama Concussion Update: Fantasy Basketball Replacements and DFS Targets

The San Antonio Spurs are in a scary spot. Victor Wembanyama has entered concussion protocol after an incident caused him to exit the Trail Blazers-Spurs Game 2 in the first half. In turn, the Blazers went on to win the game, splitting the series at 1-1 heading to Portland. Today, we break down Wembanyama's concussion and what to expect from him and/or his replacements, such as Luke Kornet and Keldon Johnson.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The role Wembanyama will be split up quite a bit. Wembanyama is unlike most centers in that he plays every position on the court. His natural replacement will be Kornet, but playing only 1/3 of Wembanyama's role, which is actually that of a true center. The rest will shift to the frontcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle (about 1/4th of Wembanyama's load). All else will be evenly split up.

With Wembanyama out, Kornet will play to 25-30 minutes per game, or roughly a 30% increase from his normal load. Kornet shall not see a significant increase in usage rate and player efficiency rating. Still, his involvement is notable enough to make him extremely viable in all forms of fantasy basketball.

Given a usage rate above 30%, Wembanyama's work will also shift to the frontcourt. That will give Fox and Castle rises of roughly 3-5%usage rate increases. Devin Vassell will also benefit from that piece of the cake. All Spurs have an uptick in value, with most rewarded to Kornet.

Victory Wembanyama Injury Update

The Spurs' diagnosis is that Wembanyama has a concussion. NBA protocol ensures that no player can return to the court any less than 48 hours after the injury occurs. The Spurs' next game is not until Friday, roughly 72 hours later, so Wembanyama could theoretically play. However, that may be unlikely.

The return of Wembanyama remains unconfirmed at the moment. He undergoes further evaluation, but the expectation is largely that he will not take the court for Game 3 on Friday night in Portland. The hope will be a Game 4 return, with Game 5 more likely. As for now, there is no definitive answer.

The Spurs will still be expected to win every game without Wembanyama. As seen on Tuesday night, their chances are much lower, as they very well could lose. Wembanyama being out derails the Spurs' chances of advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals, but they're still well above 50%.

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