Tarik Skubal Injury Update: Tigers Ace Receives Encouraging News For Fantasy Managers

The Detroit Tigers have faced their share of struggles through the start of the season, enduring a plethora of injuries to this point of the year. The team has missed the presence of reigning back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, who has missed each of the last 29 games after undergoing elbow surgery on his pitching arm.

Detroit placed Skubal on the Injured List following a 4-3 loss in the second game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Tigers ace has suited up in seven games so far this season, boasting a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 43.1 innings. As he continues to work his way back to the mound, Skubal received encouraging news regarding his recovery on Monday afternoon.

The two-time All-Star threw a simulated game on Monday ahead of Detroit’s 10-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, a welcome update for the team and fantasy managers alike. Skubal pitched four innings in the sim outing, and offered encouraging optimism afterwards.

Tarik Skubal (left elbow) on track to possibly begin rehab assignment on Saturday, per @EvanPetzold. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 1, 2026

“I think it was another good day, another positive day,” Skubal told reporters on Monday. “ I feel great now. Now I just need to sleep well and wake up and see how I feel tomorrow.”

Fantasy managers continue to await the return of one of baseball’s top pitchers, as he’s slated to offer premier value among leagues. Despite the encouraging update, Skubal’s name continues to pop up throughout trade rumors. Let’s explore the latest on his trade market ahead of August’s trade deadline:

Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors Continue To Whirl As Star Tigers Pitcher Eyes Return From Injury

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Skubal has been one of the hottest names in trade chatter this season. As the star pitcher continues to progress in his recovery, mock trades involving Skubal have persisted. He could drastically elevate a team’s ceiling, should he be traded, and would garner a significant return for the Tigers.

Prior to his simulated game on Monday, the San Diego Padres were listed as potential favorites to land Skubal via trade.

Buster Olney on Tarik Skubal:



“If he is traded, pay attention to some of the usual suspects, teams like the Dodgers, like the Phillies. I think the San Diego Padres will be an interesting team to watch…” pic.twitter.com/ly4sDK1WRL — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) May 29, 2026

The Padres’ front office is known for big swings - no pun intended - and is in dire need of help within the bullpen. San Diego could emerge as legitimate title contenders with Skubal leading the way on the mound, and are expected to explore potential trades to bring in outside help at the position.

Skubal remains one of the top trade targets among playoff-contending clubs as the Aug. 3 trade deadline rapidly approaches, and has also been linked to the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, two teams that could present ideal returns for the All-Star ace.

Regardless of his next team, Skubal continues to flash dominance, and is expected to return to such form following his return from elbow surgery.

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