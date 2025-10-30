Texans WR Nico Collins Returns To Practice On Wednesday
The Houston Texans are looking to maximize their hot streak, winning three of their last four games following a 0-3 start to the season. The Texans received good news on Wednesday amid a flurry of injuries on the offensive side of the ball.
In the wide receiving corps, Nico Collins missed Houston’s Week 8 win over the San Francisco 49ers while dealing with a concussion. On Wednesday, Collins returned to practice for the first time this week as the Texans remain hopeful for his return this weekend. Collins and the Texans will gear up for a matchup versus the Denver Broncos.
Collins has suited up in six games this season prior to Sunday’s absence, hauling in 26 of his 46 targets so far this season for 339 yards and three touchdowns through the air. In addition to Collins’ return, veteran wideout Christian Kirk, who also missed Houston’s Week 8 win over the 49ers, managed to suit up for practice on Wednesday.
Both wideouts were limited as the Texans look to continue their streak of play versus one of the top teams in the AFC in Week 9.
So far this season, Collins ranks 30th among fantasy football wide receivers in per-game scoring, averaging 12.8 points per week among PPR leagues. His return will be welcomed among fantasy owners who missed his production in Week 8.
Here is a fantasy football outlook for the remainder of Houston’s offense entering a crucial Week 9 clash:
Deep WR Sleepers Emerge For Texans In Nico Collins’ Absence
Former Iowa State wideouts Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel led the Texans in receiving during their Week 8 win in Collins’ absence. Hutchinson posted a team-high 69 yards and a touchdown through the air over five receptions.
Noel, who also hauled in five catches, racked up 63 yards through the air, which ranked second among Texans pass-catchers. Fellow former Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins saw a team-high share of the volume in the passing game, hauling in half of his eight targets for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Hutchinson posted a season-high 17.9 PPR points, followed up by Higgins’ 13.4 points. Noel followed that with his second consecutive 11-point performance during Week 8. Collins enters Week 9 as a start candidate as the team continues to navigate his status as the week of practice progresses.
All three Iowa State pass-catchers will be in play for Week 9 as star quarterback C.J. Stroud hits his stride, showing flashes of his rookie year performance over the past several weeks.