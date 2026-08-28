The Latest Alec Pierce Injury Update Could Push Another Colts WR Into A Fantasy Football Flex Spot In Week 1

After recently being removed from the PUP list due to an offseason ankle surgery, Alec Pierce has now stated that "the goal" is to play in Week 1. While on the surface that is good news, it also implies that there is a chance that he will not be ready for the start of the season. It's fair to be optimistic when it comes to Pierce, but fantasy owners should also be prepared just in case he's not out there on opening week.

Colts WR Alec Pierce (ankle) says "Week 1 is the goal" after being activated from the PUP list yesterday.



"First time being back out there, you got to knock a bit of rust off, but been working in PT... they've been doing a good job preparing me, getting me ready." pic.twitter.com/JSaVc5TJuG — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 28, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce has been one of our favorite sleepers this season, but his ADP has been suppressed because of this lingering ankle issue that he had surgery on in March. Currently, he's being drafted as the fantasy WR39 overall, but he is going to have a massive role in the Colts offense, and there are likely a lot of fantasy owners relying on him for Week 1.

Even if he's out there Week 1, there is a real chance that Pierce gets off to a slow start to the season. However, he's a scary player to bench because he can win you a week on just one or two plays. We would advise being cautious even if he's active, but don't bench him for a significantly lesser player.

QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

If you were planning on starting or streaming Jones, or even plugging him into a DFS lineup, the absence of Pierce would significantly drive down his value. We expect Pierce to be his WR1 this season, and we know that he is by far their most dangerous deep threat. Jones is already a risky start against the Ravens, but his value takes an even bigger hit if Pierce is ruled out.

WR Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis Colts

If Pierce is ruled out, Dulin would likely step into his spot. While no one is putting him in their lineup in Week 1, he could be an interesting DFS flier. He would become even more interesting if the injuries to Tyler Warren and Josh Downs linger closer to kickoff.

WR Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

Allen is scooping up and stashing on your bench for now, because he's the only healthy starting pass-catcher on the team. If Pierce is out, Allen could see even more targets than he is already expected to.

Currently, Pierce is dealing with a foot injury, Warren has been dealing with a minor groin injury, and Downs left practice this week with a calf injury that we know very little about. Depending on how all those injuries play out, Allen could find himself as a potential low-end flex option for quite a few fantasy owners in Week 1.

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