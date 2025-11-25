Dalton Kincaid a Question Mark to Return Week 13 Against Pittsburgh
The Buffalo Bills offense seems to sputter when Dalton Kincaid is not utilized properly or out of the lineup. Buffalo is 6-1 when Kincaid finishes a game and 1-3 when he does not. Is he any closer to returning this week after missing Week 11 and Week 12 due to a hamstring injury?
Digging Into The Dalton Kincaid Dilemma
Honestly, the wish is that we had a more definitive update. Remember, the Joe Burrow saga last week? Hopefully, it is not quite that murky. Anyway, Kincaid has not even practiced in the two weeks he has been out. Sean McDermott assures people that the tight end is making progress. Until he is seen on the field, that is a matter up for debate.
The numbers here are less for debate. Kincaid provides a bonafide weapon to the offense. It allows Allen to move the ball down field and improvise when needed. Stretching the field helps the running game as well. Teams do not stack the box as often giving James Cook III the ability to gain some extra yards.
With Kincaid in the lineup, Buffalo is a Top 5 offense easily in the NFL. Without him, they are almost average. Health matters here and it is a concern. The tight end has been banged up this year no question but his production has gone up.
Two of these players are out for the year (Kraft and LaPorta). If not for a stout Green Bay defense and Jahmyr Gibbs for Detroit, both teams would have lost last week. The difference is Allen without a safety valve is dangerous. Allen goes off script far too much and that is when the mistakes happen.
Unfortunately, we all have to wait until later on Wednesday to see if Kincaid takes the field. Then again, it might not be until Thursday or Friday. No one is truly sure what tangible progress the tight end has made. If the hamstring injury is as bad as they say, it is no wonder why the Bills were careful here.
Some Parting Words On Kincaid
By the way, this is the type of injury that has a decent re-injury rate (15-30% approximately). This is a story that Fantasy On SI will follow throughout the week. Pittsburgh allows the sixth most fantasy points to tight ends and a 100% Kincaid could mean good tidings for fantasy owners. Stay tuned.