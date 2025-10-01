Trey Benson Placed On Injured Reserve Paving Way For Deep Sleeper In Cardinals Backfield
The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with their share of struggles in the backfield to start the season. Veteran running back James Conner suffered a season-ending injury during Arizona’s Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and the Cardinals have since suffered another crucial loss in the run game.
On Wednesday afternoon, the team placed second-year back and interim starter Trey Benson on Injured Reserve. Head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed the news to reporters in a rapidly developing situation.
Benson started Thursday’s game versus the Seattle Seahawks, recording eight carries for 35 yards, adding five receptions for 19 yards in the pass game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Benson injured his right knee towards the end of Arizona’s loss to Seattle and is set to miss at least the next four games upon being placed on IR.
The Florida State product appeared in each of Arizona’s first four games prior to his injury, racking up 224 yards on 42 touches prior to his injury. Though Gannon added that Benson will return this season, there’s plenty of question marks in Arizona’s backfield. Here is a fantasy football outlook on the Cardinals’ running back group with Benson sidelined.
Trey Benson Out 4 Games, Sleeper Emerges In Cardinals Backfield
With the loss to Benson, the reins of Arizona’s run game will likely be passed to third-year back Emari Demercado. Demercado carried the ball twice in Arizona’s loss on Sunday, racking up eight yards on the ground. The TCU alum also showed versatility in the pass game, catching both of his targets for 13 yards.
Following the news of Benson’s designation to IR, Demercado could emerge as a high-volume waiver pickup for fantasy lineups in need of running back depth. Last season, Demercado carried the ball 24 times for 223 yards and one touchdown, posting 16 catches for 104 yards behind the likes of Conner and Benson.
Behind Demercado, Arizona signed Michael Carter off the practice squad, who posted a heroic performance in Arizona’s Week 18 game last season with Conner, Demercado and Benson each sidelined with injury. He posted 59 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown in a Cardinals win over the 49ers.
Veteran running back Bam Knight will also be available in Week 5, though the N.C. State alum has been largely relegated to special teams to start the season. Matched up against a lackluster Tennessee Titans defense, Arizona’s committee backfield should find success.
As Demercado and Carter each emerge as strong waiver candidates for Week 5, fantasy owners should be optimistic despite the injuries to Arizona’s backfield so far this season.