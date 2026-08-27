Luther Burden III Returns to Practice, Boosting His Fantasy Football Outlook

Great news is beginning to come out of the Bears camp. It appears that their star slot receiver, Luther Burden III, is nearing a return and is set for a healthy Week 1. The news should definitely factor into how a fantasy football draft is approached. He plays a prime position that Ben Johnson has often overfed.

Fantasy Football Impact

The expectations are very fluid in Chicago. Their passing game is a 3-man attack. Rome Odunze is the X-receiver, Burden III plays in the slot, and Colston Loveland will play a versatile role all over the field. Their target shares all have a high floor and moderate ceiling. A healthy Burden III has the capability to be the offense's best overall performer.

My latest projections show thin margins across all 3 pass-catchers. Odunze's yard-share projection is 25%, with 23.5% to Burden and 21.5% to Loveland. The roles can easily flip-flop, especially based on weekly defensive matchups of strengths and weaknesses. Every pass-catcher will likely have multiple weeks as the team's receivingpass-catcher leader.

Across 3 seasons as the Lions' offensive play-caller, Ben Johnson brought Amon-Ra St. Brown to an average fantasy points per game ranking of WR6 in fantasy football. Burden ranged nowhere near that mark in 2025, but that was mostly due to his second-half emergence. In 2026, Burden now gets the full season to prove his worth.

In 2025, Burden showed his elite form by ranking 1st in the following metrics among all Bears pass-catchers:

YAC/Reception (7.1)

Yards per Target (10.9)

Catch-Rate (78.3%)

Pass Rating When Targeted (123.1)

Yards per Route Run (2.7)

He ranked only 3rd in yards per game among pass-catchers when on the field. Nonetheless, Burden III is a very good football player, and the offense will run more and more through him over time.

My latest projection puts Burden III as the WR30 in both standard and PPR formats. His ADP is WR24 — higher than Odunze's WR29 ADP.

Latest Injury News

Earlier this August, Burden III suffered a groin strain. The injury slated Burden III to miss multiple weeks; however, the expectation was always that he would be ready for Week 1.

In fact, an August 10 X post by Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT, suggested that Burden III looked much better than expected when seen walking rather than limping.

Wow. That’s good to see from Luther Burden. Obviously walking is different from running/cutting but if this was truly a grade 2 groin strain less than 48 hours ago, I’d expect him to be limping.. pic.twitter.com/mEnwmhIv20 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 10, 2026

On August 26, Burden finally made his return to the practice field. Burden's involvement was minimal, but seeing him on the field is a great sign. Over 2 weeks into Week 1, Burden should be ready with hardly any limitations. He can be drafted with zero concern: a high-end WR3 with WR2 ability well in store.

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