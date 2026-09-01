Will George Kittle Play Week 1? Fantasy Football Outlook Ahead of Australia Game

George Kittle will be entering the 49ers Ring of Honor in the future. There is no doubt about that. The former 5th-round draft pick out of Iowa has spent all 9 years of his NFL career in San Francisco. At age 32, Kittle is going to debut his 10th season with this team this upcoming fall. The question we all ask is, when?

Fantasy Football Outlook

Kittle has been in recovery for the past 7 months and about 3 weeks. In the 2026 Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kittle tore his Achilles. The injury is among the worst that any NFL player can endure. Common recovery time ranges from 9 to 12 months.

The impressive part about this situation is that, less than 8 months after the injury, Kittle is at practice and looks fresh in the clips available on social media. He is truly a superhuman, not that we didn't know that.

George Kittle

6 months 28 days removed from Achilles repair.

Freak of nature. pic.twitter.com/j378GDDIBz — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 10, 2026

The appearance of Kittle on the field is not necessarily one that guarantees he plays in Week 1. To make matters harder, that game will not take place in San Francisco. It will neither take place in the USA nor in the Western Hemisphere. The 49ers will debut their season on Thursday, September 10, in Melbourne, Australia.

That means that in order to play, Kittle will have to travel over 15 hours in an airplane and then rest up in a hotel room nearly 8,000 miles from home. The game, scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET / 5:35 p.m. PT, will actually be hosted at 11:35 a.m. local time.

Fans originally paused at Kyle Shanahan's comments the other day, referencing "guys like Kittle who are taking a step back." Shanahan's comments made fans think Kittle had a setback, but the wording is confusing. He meant that Kittle is taking a step back onto the football field. He is doing well.

Temperamentally speaking, Kittle is a gamer. He will desire to play the 49ers' Week 1 game. However, it is not just up to him. As of now, the medical personnel and coaching staff continue to monitor his progress at practice.

#Rams HC Sean McVay acknowledges they are leaving for Australia “later than most people expect”



Their plan is to arrive in Melbourne 24 hours before their week 1 opener.



The #49ers on the other hand will arrive a full week beforehand to acclimate. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) August 31, 2026

Logically, there is no reason for Kittle to travel if he will not play. The situation is not that easy. The team flies out on Wednesday, September 2, or tomorrow, as of this publication. That is actually great news for fantasy football managers. If Kittle makes that flight, we will know there is great promise (but no guarantee) that he suits up. If Kittle does not fly out, then you will have plenty of time over the next week to plan your Week 1 starting tight end.

As of now, Kittle seems to trend towards playing. There is no telling, and in fantasy football, you must make sure there is a backup plan in place. Should Kittle take the field, he very well may not be 100% of his true football self. It is certainly a risk, especially when facing the 3rd-ranked Rams defense which also just confirmed the return of future Hall of Famer, Aaron Donald.

Truth be honest, I would not start Kittle regardless of his game status. He is my TE15, and in most 10- or 12-team leagues, your backup is likely not far off from what Kittle can produce. If not having drafted yet, I would vouch for other options that are ranked outside the top-10: Isaiah Likely, Chig Okonkwo, and Juwan Johnson.

Yahoo Fantasy does a fantastic job of tracking transactional trends. Ownership can be viewed as making smart decisions that align with public consensus. I suggest using their tool to target the free-agent market in a situation like this: replacing George Kittle.

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