Fantasy owners have to navigate a lot of injuries to key fantasy players this week, and options could be limited with five games already being played. In many cases, you will have to turn to the direct backup to an injured player, who will see an increased role in their absence.

We are going to help you identify those fantasy options for this week. These are the top fantasy football injury replacements for Week 12.

QB Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy has already been ruled out for Week 12, and Mac Jones is a serviceable backup. While Jones wouldn't be our first option in most leagues in a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, he hasn't been that huge of a drop-off from Purdy from a fantasy perspective in the past.

RB Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

With Bhayshul Tuten sitting this one out, Rodriguez should be viewed as a strong flex option with RB2 upside. He has a strong matchup against the Tennessee Titans in what should be a positive game script, even without both Tuten and Parker Washington.

WR Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars

Speaking of Washington, he has also been ruled out this week after aggravating an AC joint injury in his shoulder during practice this week. It's fair to view both Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr as potential beneficiaries of Washington's absence.

However, we are focusing on the rookie here. We singled out Cameron as the wide receiver to target with Washington out yesterday, and head coach Liam Cohen confirmed this would be a big opportunity for him soon after.

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

We expect Evans to play this week, but just in case he is ultimately ruled out, Samuel is the next man up. Demarcus Robinson could also be in for a big day with Jones under center. Granted, that's more of a gut feeling, but we are higher on him with Jones at quarterback.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Last week was a disaster if you started Mayer. He injured his back and ended up finishing with just one catch for four yards, in what should have been an ideal matchup. However, has been practicing in full this week, and Brock Bowers is once again looking like a game-time call.

With the Raiders on a bye in Week 13, we don't expect the Raiders to attempt to rush Bowers back. We are willing to go back to the well again this week with Mayer if necessary.

TE Noah Fant, New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson has been ruled out this week, and Fant is expected to step into the starting role, which has proven to create fantasy football production. Just be sure to monitor Fant's health as well, as he is questionable but expected to play in Week 12.

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