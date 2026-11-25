It's Wednesday, and as always, that means it's time for our first fantasy football injury report of the week. It will be key to check these out and read them closely, because the holiday schedule gives us five games to worry about before we even reach the weekend. This is our mid-week fantasy football injury report for Week 12.

Injury Reports: Week 12

Quarterbacks

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy missed practice on Wednesday due to a sprained ankle. We don't expect him to be in danger of missing Week 12, but this is worth monitoring just in case.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Coming off the Seahawks' Week 11 bye, Darnold is expected to return to action and reclaim his starting job from Drew Lock. He is a slight upgrade over Lock.

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert is in the concussion protocol and was not able to practice on Wednesday. You shouldn't be starting Herbert even if he is cleared, but somehow it seems like it would be even worse for the Chargers' weapons if Herbert can't play.

Running Backs

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Walker has once again been ruled out for the Chiefs on a short week. It will be wheels up for rookie Emmett Johnson again this week.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry has been placed in the league's concussion protocol. While the team is expecting him to play this week, he will have to clear the protocol before he's allowed out there. Justice Hill would be the next man up.

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten did not practice on Wednesday due to his ankle injury, and he could be shaping up to be a game-time decision this week. Monitor this situation closely. Chris Rodriguez is the next man up.

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Marks is back at practice after missing last week due to a concussion. With David Montgomery now back, it will be interesting to see how this backfield plays out. We expect Marks to lead the backfield.

Wide Receivers

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

McMillan is dealing with a foot injury, but is expected to play this week. However, his practice status should be monitored throughout the week.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Houston Texans

After missing the past few games with a hamstring injury, Harrison was back at practice on Wednesday. He still has not been fully integrated into the Texans' offense after getting injured so quickly after the trade.

WR Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittman is once again practicing on Wednesday and is expected to return from IR this week.

Tight Ends

TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson has been ruled out for Thanksgiving and will miss Week 12.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid should once again be considered questionable for Week 12 and could go either way after missing Week 11. Dawson Knox will see more work if Kincaid can't go.

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