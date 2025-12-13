Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Every Player on the Week 15 Injury Report for Fantasy Football

The first Sunday of the fantasy football playoffs is just around the corner. Before you set your final lineup, you need to be up to date on all the latest and most crucial fantasy football injury updates. This is the fantasy football injury report for Week 15.

Quarterback Injury Report for Week 15

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels left last week after re-injuring his left elbow and will not play this week. Marcus Mariota will step back in as the starter against the New York Giants. He's not a bad option, but he is a significant downgrade from Daniels.

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Smith has been ruled out due to a back and shoulder injury. Kenny Pickett is set to make the start this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is likely a lateral move for the Raiders' weapons.

Riley Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Leonard has been cleared and will be active for Week 15. It remains to be seen if it will be Leonard or Philip Rivers getting the start this week. It's unclear which option is better for the Colts' weapons. Rivers is now 44 years old.

Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

Taylor has been ruled out due to a groin injury, and Brady Cook will get the start. You will want to avoid all Jets' pass-catchers this week, and Breece Hall could be a risky option as well.

Running Back Injury Report for Week 15

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) is tripped up by Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs is officially listed as questionable for Week 15. We expect him to play, but we can't be sure. This is closer to 50/50 than we'd like. If he can't go, Emanuel Wilson will be the next man up.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara has once again been ruled out for Week 15 due to a knee injury. Rookie Devin Neal will once again see a full workload against the Carolina Panthers.

Nick Chubb, Houston Texans

Chubb is questionable with a rib injury and could very well miss this game. If he is sidelined, it should mean more volume for Woody Marks.

Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders

Rodriguez looks to be on the right side of questionable with a groin injury. If he does play, he has a great matchup against the New York Giants. If he doesn't play, we will see an uptick in touches for Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy Nichols.

Wide Receiver Injury Report for Week 15

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the first half at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to play on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Ryan Flournoy is no longer a viable option.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins failed to clear the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 15. His ability to practice this week gives us hope that he can play in Week 16.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams is listed as questionable for Week 15 due to a hamstring injury, but Sean McVay has said that he'd be shocked if he doesn't play. His absence would give Puka Nacua more touchdown upside.

Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison has once again been ruled out due to a heel injury. Based on what we've seen this season, that should mean double-digit targets for Michael Wilson.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Odunze is officially listed as questionable for Week 15 due to a foot injury. We view him as being on the wrong side of questionable, but there is still a chance he suits up.

Tight End Injury Report for Week 15

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

Taylor has been ruled out for Week 15 with a neck injury. There isn't anyone in New York to consider as a replacement.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku has been ruled out for Week 15 with a knee injury. This should open up even more volume for rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

