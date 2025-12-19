Woody Marks' Positive Injury Update in Week 16 Abruptly Ends Jawhar Jordan Hype

Woody Marks appears on the injury report with an ankle injury suffered in Week 15. With the fantasy playoffs in full swing, this is a situation fantasy managers need to monitor closely, as it could potentially make or break a matchup. Below is an injury update along with potential replacements for Marks to help you stay prepared for Week 16.

Woody Marks Injury Update

Woody Marks returned to practice on Friday after missing several days. He participated in a limited capacity, working on the side with trainers. Marks exited the Week 15 40–20 win over the Cardinals early, though head coach DeMeco Ryans said he could have re-entered the game.

Signs are trending in the right direction for Marks to suit up in Week 16; however, fantasy managers should remain prepared for all scenarios and have replacement options ready, especially during the fantasy playoffs.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Mark's were to miss week 16, that would elevate the role of the following RBs:

Nick Chubb: Chubb has served as the Texans’ primary RB2 since Woody Marks took over, though earlier in the season, he was the lead back and consistently received double-digit touches. Chubb would be the top candidate to handle goal-line and short-yardage work on early downs in Week 16, even after missing Week 15 with a rib injury.

Dare Ogunbowale: Ogunbowale carved out a solid role in Week 15 in the absence of Nick Chubb and with Woody Marks sidelined. He logged five carries for two yards and added three receptions on four targets for 32 yards. If needed in Week 16, he could serve as a change-of-pace option behind Chubb, offering some upside in the passing game.

Jawhar Jordan: Jawhar Jordan made the biggest fantasy impact of any Texans running back in Week 15. He carried the ball 15 times for 101 yards and added two receptions on two targets for 17 yards. This marked his only game action of the season, making him difficult to trust without a larger sample size. However, as the hot hand, Jordan is worth monitoring and could realistically see the bulk of the carries in Week 16.

Texans' Week 16 Matchup

The Texans face the Raiders in Week 16, who rank 25th against opposing running backs in fantasy points allowed this season. Given the favorable matchup, whoever handles carries for Houston should have an opportunity to produce fantasy value. It’s important to monitor Woody Marks’ status in the days leading up to kickoff to make the most informed decision, especially during the fantasy playoffs.



If Mark's is unable to play, Nick Chubb would be the primary replacement, with Ogunbowale serving as a change-of-pace option and Jawhar Jordan potentially mixed in to provide a spark and additional upside.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News