Week 3 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Must-Know Updates on Key Hitters

It is one thing to find an MLB hitter struggling. It is another thing to find them injured and not playing at all. The injury report will be important from start to finish throughout the entire 2026 season. As of now, these key players are battling injuries and are included in the Week 3 Injury Report.

Jackson Holliday (BAL)

The Orioles will have to wait on Holliday's return. He will not be back this week as previously hoped, and Holliday's return will now be expected by May 1st.

Adley Rutschman (BAL)

The Orioles were happy with Rutschman's MRI results. He remains on the IR, but with a return hopefully over the next 1-2 weeks (ankle).

Jeremy Pena (HOU)

The Astros continue their injury woes with Pena. He works through a knee injury and is held out of the lineup on the 10-day IL. Pena's time spent out should not be overly long.

Mookie Betts (LAD)

Fantasy baseball owners have gotten promising news on Betts: he feels symptom-free. Betts is on the 10-day IL and will not return until at least April 24th.

Kyle Stowers (MIA)

The Marlins' star outfielder is going through his rehab games in Triple-A. The Marlins expect his return as soon as next week, fueling a run that we view as having breakout potential.

Christian Yelich (MIL)

The Brewers removed Yelich from Sunday's game with hamstring tightness. He remains off the IL, thus hoping to return as soon as Tuesday night.

Jackson Chourio (MIL)

Chourio is still not cleared with his hand fracture. Luckily, once it heals, he will be full strength. The return is unknown, but likely over the next 1-2 weeks.

Luis Arraez (SFG)

Arraez has a wrist injury of low-concern, avoiding the IL and hoping for a Tuesday lineup return.

Wyatt Langford (TEX)

The Rangers' breakout candidate avoided anything major with a quadricep injury. He will be back in the Tuesday night lineup as a must-start.

Addison Barger (TOR)

Barger has left his walking boot, and the teams expect his return to be right after the 10-day IL window closes.

George Springer (TOR)

Springer deals with a toe injury, forcing a 10-day IL stint. Springer is expected to be out for the minimum time.

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