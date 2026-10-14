Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Report: TreVeyon Henderson Practices, But Jeremiyah Love Doesn't

It's Wednesday, and that means every NFL team has released their first injury report of the week. These are all the injuries to the top fantasy stars that you need to know before setting your lineups. This is our mid-week fantasy football injury report for Week 6.

Injury Report: Week 6

Quarterbacks

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson did not practice on Wednesday due to his ankle injury; however, he is considered day-to-day and has a real chance to play this week. This is a situation to monitor closely. If he can get in a full practice by Friday, he should be good to go.

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams was estimated as a full participant in practice today and is expected to be a full participant tomorrow. It appears likely that Williams will return from his hamstring injury in Week 6.

QB Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Penix was able to practice on Wednesday after sustaining a rib injury on Sunday Night Football. Surely, watching Tua Tagovailoa throw that interception in overtime to lose the game against the Baltimore Ravens will not deter the Falcons from rushing Penix back. It looks like he shouldn't miss any more time.

Running Backs

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

We start with Judkins because it is by far the most complicated situation we are dealing with, so there will be a lot to monitor throughout the week. Be sure to check back on this situation often.

Quinshon Judkins exited the stadium after Week 5 in a walking boot and was not able to practice on Wednesday. Raheim Sanders was expected to take over as the starting running back for at least this week, but was placed on IR yesterday. Then Jaleel McLaughlin looked like the next man up in a potential near bell-cow role this week. However, now Dylan Sampson, who was supposed to be out until significantly later in the season, has had his 21-day practice window opened this week and has a chance to play, but is far from a lock.

If Sampson plays, he's the guy you want, and if he doesn't, you'll want to start Jaleel McLaughlin. Unless Judkins is able to play, then neither of them are overly relevant.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson was reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, but apparently got in a limited practice today. We are not sure exactly what's going on here, but we will have an update as soon as possible.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall is still considered week-to-week, and it doesn't seem like he has much of a chance to play in Week 6. He is also not expected to practice at all this week. It looks like Braelon Allen will get another start this week, and it might not be his last.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley was not able to practice on Wednesday and appears to be on the wrong side of questionable, but he does have an outside shot at suiting up. With Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley both out, Dameon Pierce would be the lead back if Barkley is sidelined.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Love did not practice on Wednesday. We do not believe he is in any danger of missing Week 6, but this is a situation worth monitoring over the next few days. Hopefully, he's back on the practice field tomorrow.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are insisting that Jeanty is getting much better, will not be rested, and is playing in Week 6. We do expect him to play after playing in Week 5 and not suffering any setbacks. However, we don't believe anything Klint Kubiak has to say, and his going out of his way to push this narrative is the only reason Jeanty is listed or why we are at all suspicious.

RB Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dowdle continues to practice this week after missing Week 5, despite looking likely to play. He is expected to play in Week 6, but it's uncertain what that backfield will look like after Jaylen Warren has looked great in his absence.

Wide Receivers

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Brown has had his 21-day practice window opened and has returned to practice today. He has a chance to suit up in Week 6 or on Thursday for Week 7. There is also a chance they hold him out until Week 8, which seems to be the worst-case scenario.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice was not able to practice today. His status for Week 6 is in doubt after "tweaking" his hamstring in Week 4 before the Chiefs' bye. This will be an injury to monitor closely.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith was able to work off to the side this week and has a chance to return from his hamstring injury in Week 6. His return is not a foregone conclusion, though.

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey was able to practice on Wednesday. We expect him to be active, but it will be tough to trust him after last week.

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Concepcion was shockingly able to practice today after suffering a concussion from a horrific hit on Sunday. It looks like he's tracking toward playing this week, but he still has to clear the league's concussion protocol.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Mitchell was not able to practice today and is not expected to play this week. They didn't open Omar Cooper's 21-day practice window, though.

Tight Ends

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Sadiq has entered the league's concussion protocol and is now in serious danger of missing Week 6.

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