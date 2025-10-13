Fantasy Sports

Brock Bowers Likely To Remain Sidelined In Week 7 as Michael Mayer Steps Up

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has been nursing a knee injury that has sidelined him for the past few weeks. He may also miss Week 7, giving Michael Mayer another opportunity to step up and produce.

Ryan Shea

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) line up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) line up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Raiders have been without their star tight end over the past few weeks, as he missed Weeks 5 and 6 with a knee injury. During that stretch, the team went 1–1, with several players stepping up to fill the void.

Brock Bowers is expected to miss another game in Week 7, with reports suggesting the Raiders plan to rest him through the bye in Week 8. That extra time should allow the young superstar to fully recover and be ready for a Week 9 matchup vs Jacksonville, a move that prioritizes his long-term health and the team’s future.

If Bowers does sit out again, there will be plenty of ripple effects across the Raiders’ offense. Certain players will be thrust into larger roles, creating new opportunities for both the team and fantasy managers. Let’s dive into who those players are and what their potential fantasy impact could be.

Fantasy Football Impact Players

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer Fantasy football impact player
Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates a first down against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Michael Mayer

Mayer returned from a two-week absence at the perfect time, playing 56 snaps, 92% of the Raiders’ offensive plays, and delivering a strong performance. He caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, totaling 16 PPR fantasy points. With Bowers sidelined, Mayer immediately becomes the top tight end option to plug into your lineup.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech fantasy football impact player
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jack Bech

Bech has seen a massive uptick in snaps over the past two weeks with Bowers sidelined. After playing just 4, 5, 16, and 5 snaps in Weeks 1–4 when Bowers was healthy, his playing time jumped to 36 snaps (53%) and 46 snaps (75%) in the last two games. With that expanded role, Bech could emerge as a sleeper option moving forward, a short-term dart throw worth considering in deeper fantasy formats.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker fantasy football impact player
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs a touchdown pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Tre Tucker

Tucker has enjoyed two productive, volume-filled weeks in Bowers’ absence. In Week 5, he caught 4 of 6 targets for 62 yards, totaling 11.1 fantasy points. He followed that up in Week 6 with 5 receptions on 5 targets for 70 yards and 12 fantasy points.


Tucker’s breakout performance came earlier in Week 3, when he exploded for 40.9 fantasy points on 8 catches for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, he came back down to earth the following week, managing just 2 receptions for 13 yards in Week 4.

For fantasy managers, it’s encouraging to see Tucker maintaining strong involvement in the offense. If Bowers continues to miss time, Tucker should remain a reliable option with steady usage and upside potential.

