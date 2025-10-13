Brock Bowers Likely To Remain Sidelined In Week 7 as Michael Mayer Steps Up
The Raiders have been without their star tight end over the past few weeks, as he missed Weeks 5 and 6 with a knee injury. During that stretch, the team went 1–1, with several players stepping up to fill the void.
Brock Bowers is expected to miss another game in Week 7, with reports suggesting the Raiders plan to rest him through the bye in Week 8. That extra time should allow the young superstar to fully recover and be ready for a Week 9 matchup vs Jacksonville, a move that prioritizes his long-term health and the team’s future.
If Bowers does sit out again, there will be plenty of ripple effects across the Raiders’ offense. Certain players will be thrust into larger roles, creating new opportunities for both the team and fantasy managers. Let’s dive into who those players are and what their potential fantasy impact could be.
Fantasy Football Impact Players
Michael Mayer
Mayer returned from a two-week absence at the perfect time, playing 56 snaps, 92% of the Raiders’ offensive plays, and delivering a strong performance. He caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, totaling 16 PPR fantasy points. With Bowers sidelined, Mayer immediately becomes the top tight end option to plug into your lineup.
Jack Bech
Bech has seen a massive uptick in snaps over the past two weeks with Bowers sidelined. After playing just 4, 5, 16, and 5 snaps in Weeks 1–4 when Bowers was healthy, his playing time jumped to 36 snaps (53%) and 46 snaps (75%) in the last two games. With that expanded role, Bech could emerge as a sleeper option moving forward, a short-term dart throw worth considering in deeper fantasy formats.
Tre Tucker
Tucker has enjoyed two productive, volume-filled weeks in Bowers’ absence. In Week 5, he caught 4 of 6 targets for 62 yards, totaling 11.1 fantasy points. He followed that up in Week 6 with 5 receptions on 5 targets for 70 yards and 12 fantasy points.
Tucker’s breakout performance came earlier in Week 3, when he exploded for 40.9 fantasy points on 8 catches for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, he came back down to earth the following week, managing just 2 receptions for 13 yards in Week 4.
For fantasy managers, it’s encouraging to see Tucker maintaining strong involvement in the offense. If Bowers continues to miss time, Tucker should remain a reliable option with steady usage and upside potential.