Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates On Matthew Golden, Rashee Rice, Emeka Egbuka, And More

It's Wednesday, and that means the first injury reports of the week were released today. We are going to take a look at all the biggest injuries to the top stars and make sure you have all the latest information before setting your lineups. This is our fantasy football injury report for Week 8.

Quarterbacks

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson is practicing in full for Week 8 and is expected to return to action this week. He is a huge upgrade from Tyler Huntley, and everyone on the offense should benefit.

Running Backs

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs is dealing with a shoulder injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday. We have no reason to believe he's in danger of missing Week 8, but it is something to monitor.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, as was Braelon Allen. It seems like Hall is nearing a return after being a game-time call last week, but he is not a lock to suit up on Sunday.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley as well as Dameon Pierce were forced from the game in Week 7. There is a chance that both miss Week 8, which would leave Elijah Mitchell as the lone back standing.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones was unable to practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. After taking a clear backseat to Jordan Mason in Week 7, it seems like Mason will be locked into heavy usage again in Week 8.

RB Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

After missing Week 7 with a hamstring injury, Robinson was not able to practice on Wednesday. Bijan Robinson could have the backfield to himself again in Week 8.

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gainwell started off the week with a DNP due to a hip injury. If he can't play in Week 8, Sean Tucker would likely see a larger role in the offense.

Wide Receivers

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase sat out of practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. His absence was also listed as rest. We do not believe he's in any danger of missing Week 8.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown did not practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. This is a similar situation to Chase. We don't expect him to miss Week 8.

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Golden appears to be legitimately questionable for Thursday Night Football with shoulder and foot injuries. If he can't play, Savion Williams could have a significant role in the passing attack.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice returned to practice today and will look to work his way back from his hamstring injury this week. This is one to monitor closely.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka got in a limited practice today. He will still have to clear the league's concussion protocol before playing in Week 8. He's also dealing with a foot injury.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Waddle re-aggravated a chest injury in Week 7 and is in danger of missing Week 8. Currently, he should be viewed as questionable.

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate is dealing with a shoulder injury and did not practice on Wednesday. This is a situation to monitor moving forward.

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Coming off a bye, McConkey looks to return in Week 8 after dealing with a concussion. He was able to practice today.

WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Moore practiced on Wednesday and will look to return from his shoulder injury in Week 8. This is a situation to monitor throughout the week.

Tight Ends

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren got in a limited practice today, but should still be considered very questionable for Week 8 due to a lingering groin issue.

TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson will not be designated to return from IR this week and will miss at least one more game with an ankle injury.



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