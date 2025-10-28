J.J. McCarthy Expected Back for Week 9 Against Detroit
This almost felt inevitable but J.J. McCarthy is expected to return for Week 9's battle against the Detroit Lions. Minnesota is under .500 and now Carson Wentz will need shoulder surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.
Wentz arguably should not have played against the Los Angeles Chargers. The results showed as the quarterback got sacked five times, hit a bunch of others, and was examined several times by Vikings' medical staff.
Let us take a look at what McCarthy's return means.
J.J. McCarthy's Potential Return And What He Faces
This really is it for Minnesota. Playing Wentz was a gamble that backfired badly. The Vikings got routed 34-10. Again, 3-4 is not a deathnail by any means. There are nine games to go. However, McCarthy missed six weeks only to face the Detroit Lions who are battling Green Bay for NFC North supremacy.
McCarthhy had one excellent quarter in eight quarters of play. That was before the high ankle sprain.. Originally there had been a timeline around four weeks but honestly six was even a more ideal estimate.
Some even argued 6-8 weeks was probably the most optimal scenario for McCarthy. Remember when we mentioned the idea that the quarterback needed to adjust his mechanics, footwork, and more. That takes hime and if an ankle is not 100%, how can he make those adjustments?
Now, is McCarthy truly recovered? Honestly, no one wants to be that person if that is not the case. People forget that his meniscus injury was the furthest thing from clean. There were multiple procedures done.
Again, the expectation is we see McCarthy barring any further setbacks. It will be intirguing to see what the quarterback has learned. Detroit is not going to be easy to play against in Detroit obviously. The Lions are coming off a bye week by the way. They are a team that can give up yards in chunks.
What J.J. McCarthy Must Do
Simply, the quarterback must cut out the mistakes. Detroit is 5-2 in 2025. Those two losses features games where the defense generated no turnovers. Sure, that could be a coincidence. However, McCarhy must also stay on his feet. Getting sacked six times against Atlanta was not ideal. Three interceptions and three fumbles is generally not good.
Also, McCarthy must get Justin Jefferson involved early. Jefferson gives the Vikings the best chance to win. The quarterback will need some semblance of a running game. Now, that is where concerns mount. The offensive line has been far from healthy. Detroit's defensive corps has not been all that healthy either.
A full week of preparation should be a lot of help to McCarthy. Think of this extra time as a crash minicamp of sorts. Minnesota is 1-6 in their last seven meetings against Detroit. Thati ncludes five straight losses. The Vikings have not won in Detroit since 2020.
In order for McCarthy to pull off the upset, he again must play like he did in the foruth quarter against Chicago. Will we get glimpses of brilliance? Minnesota surely hopes so and for their sake, We expect an improved McCarthy against Detroit. Wil lit be enough ? Stay tuned!