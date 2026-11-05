Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates On Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Bhayshul Tuten, And More

Week 9 of the NFL season starts tonight, and you have to get your fantasy football lineups set. First, you need to know all the latest injury updates on all the top stars before heading into the weekend. This is the fantasy football injury report for Week 9.

Injury Report: Week 9

Quarterbacks

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold is dealing with a quad injury and will not play in Week 9. Drew Lock will get the start. He is a downgrade, but he's not that huge of a downgrade.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, and Carson Wentz will be back under center. This has very little impact.

QB DeShaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Watson is still in the concussion protocol and is not practicing. It's extremely unlikely he plays in Week 9. Shedeur Sanders is expected to get the start.

Running Backs

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten is still a game-time decision, but is expected to play in tonight's game. He could see fewer touches in a likely blowout of the Baltimore Ravens.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall is good to go for Week 9 and will return. However, he could be returning to a split backfield with Braelon Allen.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

This seems to be a strange situation, but Henderson still isn't practicing due to an illness, and we do not expect him to play this week.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Monangai still isn't practicing due to thumb and toe injuries. What originally was dismissed as not much of a big deal has ended up costing him a lot of time.

RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Knight is not practicing and does not look like he'll be able to play in Week 9 after suffering a concussion on a brutal hit last week. With Jeremiyah Love on IR, it should be all Tyler Allgeier again this week.

Wide Receivers

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Brown is not practicing this week and looks like a long shot to play in Week 9. DeMario Douglas should once again serve as the Patriots' WR1.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans and Deebo Samuel have not practiced this week. Neither is expected to play in Week 9. Christian Kirk's status is still up in the air.

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson is practicing in a limited fashion despite his rib injury and is expected to play. He could be a risky start. A big hit could knock him out of the game.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka is back at practice and looks to be good to go for Week 9. He should step back in as the WR1, perhaps compelling the Bucs to throw the football on occasion.

Tight Ends

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Henry is dealing with a foot injury and has not practiced this week. Rookie Eli Raridon is in line to start and could have a big role in the offense.

TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson has had his 21-day window opened, and Colby Parkinson is still not practicing. If Ferguson returns, he's an intriguing option. Otherwise, Tyler Higbee is a potential streamer.

TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson is not practicing due to an ankle injury. This is one to monitor.

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