Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates On George Pickens, Cam Skattebo, Hunter Herny, And More

It's Friday, and we have to get our fantasy football lineups set. Before we do, we need to know all the latest injury updates for all the top stars. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 9.

Injury Reports: Week 9



QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks



Darnold has been ruled out for Week 9 with a quad injury, and Drew Lock will get the start. While Lock is also listed as questionable with an elbow injury, there doesn't seem to be any concern that he won't play.



QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings



Murray has been ruled out with a hamstring injury this week. Like all three injured quarterbacks this week, we aren't sure that it is a huge downgrade.



QB DeShaun Watson, Cleveland Browns



Watson was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol, and Shedeur Sanders is expected to get the start in this game.



Running Backs



RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants



Skattebo is officially listed as doubtful for Week 9. Devin Singletary is in line for a near-bell-cow role and should be viewed as a potential fantasy RB2.



RB Breece Hall, New York Jets



Hall is healthy and set to return this week. It's not clear how the backfield will be split between Hall and the red-hot Braelon Allen.



RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears



Monangai finally returned to practice on Friday. We still don't expect him to play, but this is a big step in the right direction.



RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots



Henderson is dealing with some sort of cognitive issue and spent time in the hospital this week. He will be inactive on Sunday.



RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals



As expected, Knight will miss Week 9 with a concussion. With Jeremiyah Love also sidelined, Tyler Allgeier could have another big game. The volume will be there.



Wide Receivers



WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers



Evans will not play in Week 9, and Deebo Samuel is expected to be sidelined as well. Demarcus Robinson is expected to return from IR, and Christian Kirk has a chance to make his team debut.



WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots



Brown has once again been ruled out for Sunday's game. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins both sidelined as well, DeMario Douglas is a potential streaming option.



WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets



Wilson was unable to clear concussion protocol and will not be cleared to play this week. Both Adonia Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr could see an increased role.



WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles



Smith, along with Dontayvion Wicks, has been ruled out for Week 9. Makai Lemon will once again lead the WR corps, with both Hollywood Brown and Darius Cooper also in the mix.



WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys



Pickens looks to be on the right side of questionable for Week 9. However, he is still questionable; nevertheless, and should be monitored leading up to Sunday's game.



WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Egbuka is officially listed as questionable for Week 9, but it seems like he is set to return after practicing in full all week.



Tight Ends



TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots



Henry looks truly questionable for Week 9 after exiting Week 8 with an injury. If he is ruled inactive, rookie Eli Raridon becomes a very interesting option.



TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams



Ferguson is expected to make his return from IR this week. He will be a popular sleeper this week now that Davante Adams is on IR.



TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys



Ferguson looks truly questionable for Week 9. He could end up being a game-time decision.

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