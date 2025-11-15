Darius Slayton Out Sunday Afternoon Versus Green Bay Packers
The New York Giants are loaded with injuries and Darius Slayton adds to that growing list. What it does from a fantasy football perspective it funnels production to a select few New York pass catchers and their running backs.
Mike Kafka has to be shaking his head as the interim coach prepares for the Sunday afternoon game at home against the Green Bay Packers. While the Packers battle the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions for NFC North supremacy, the Giants are battling the New York Jets and several other teams for the top draft pick.
Losing Slayton hurts for a number of reason but offers some hope in other ways.
Darius Slayton Out For This Week At Least
Slayton will sit out Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury. This is definitely of the week-to-week variety. Slayton's chances of playing Week 12 will depend on a full week of practice. The crazy part is he came off his best game of the regular season last week against Chicago (four catches, four targets, 89 yards).
He missed practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. After he was ruled out, there were several other players that got added to the list. Jaxson Dart being the most prevalent (concussion). The fantasy football impacts are plenty but not all of them are negative.
While New York does not have a true deep route specialist, they can use Theo Johnson down the field or Daniel Bellinger (groin injury cleared) for those intermediate routes. Wan'Dale Robinson does not have blazing speed but he has seen double digit targets in three of the past four weeks. That may not change much on Sunday.
Giants Receiving Options Against The Wind
One thing to note for Sunday will be the wind. Winds will pick up from a WNW direction and gust to around 40 mph at times. That will impact the passing game. The gusts should start to calm down by later in the second half. With how the wind swirls at MetLife Stadium, keep that in mind from a fantasy football perspective. That also helps Johnson, Bellinger, and the running backs.
Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary will be used more in the short passing game. Naturally, Winston will throw some deep passes but the weather and personnel will limit those some.
Someone else to watch for may be Isaiah Hodgins. Hodgins is back with the Giants and expects to play Sunday. Having played parts of three seasons with New York could prove to be a sneaky depth of depth option.
Some Final Words Here
The New York Giants are limited on offense. Not having Slayton to stretch the field is bad but again the conditions might have negatively impacted his game projections anyway. Jameis Winston is going to have to pick his spots to go downfield because of the randomness of the wind.
There will be opportunities against the Green Bay defense. New York does not run the ball well and Green Bay sees a lot of passes thrown against them (seventh most in the NFL at 320). Expect Winston to try and throw 30+ times Sunday which is good for the receivers that are playing.