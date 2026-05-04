Yankees Send Anthony Volpe to the Minors: What It Means for Fantasy Baseball

The New York Yankees have begun their 2026 season without their volatile, ex-Gold Glove shortstop, Anthony Volpe. On Sunday, May 3, the team ultimately activated Volpe but sent him directly down to Triple-A Scranton. He is not yet ready, and as his 20-day rehab stint ended, the team had to make a move. For now, Jose Caballero owns shortstop, so fantasy baseball viability is weighted accordingly.

Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Volpe fell out of viability in 2025. At times, fans hailed Volpe's inability in New York, stumbling to a .212 batting average and endless errors at shortstop. His season ended as the SS27, as per FantasyPros.

Nonetheless, the Yankees keep Volpe instead of trading him, as they would rather trade him. The goal appears to have Volpe retain his shortstop job, or at least split the work with Caballero. Recent comments suggest that Volpe would be behind the 8-ball amid his eventual return.

Recently, manager Aaron Boone was quoted as saying, "Caballero is playing the heck out of the position and playing really well." Caballero is playing to a moderate .259 batting average and .711 OPS. Despite playing well in baseball, Caballero is ranked around SS28 in most formats, therefore being a bench item in fantasy baseball.

The risk is quite high for both Volpe and Caballero in fantasy baseball. Neither player will have that shortstop job nailed down once Volpe returns, ideally in the next 1-2 weeks. Without any clarity on that job, neither player should be started in fantasy baseball. Volpe may not even be worth adding in fantasy baseball, given his subpar 2025 output. Seeing what he does in Triple-A will decide whether or not he is playing to a standard worth at least stashing.

Anthony Volpe Injury Update

Late in 2025, Volpe tore his labrum. That is no easy injury, but 7 months later, he is deemed healthy enough to play baseball. While Volpe could return to the majors, the team wants to see him rehab in Triple-A to get back into game shape. Health is no concern and will be none amid Volpe's return. It is all housekeeping over in Scranton, PA.

What to expect is potential rust from Volpe, especially in the hitting department. He will mostly be as good as new. Volpe must now handle the New York media, where, if he struggles, the trade rumors will begin to climb.

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