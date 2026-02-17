Ja Morant's Injury Update Clouds Fantasy Basketball Status

Ja Morant has been a focal point of NBA social media and news outlets for much of the season. He has been injured, criticized, and rumored to be traded. As the deadline has passed, Morant remains a Grizzlies player, and now fans wonder: when will he be back? Morant has been out for nearly a month, but he will return, so leave it to us to provide that update.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Morant's injury has certainly benefited his teammates. The most notable of them all is Ty Jerome. Despite playing just six games all season, Jerome does have a 33% usage rate in those games. As the clear-cut starting point guard, he will continue to work a ton. Jerome is back from his latest injury this week, and there is no concern.

Other than Jerome, that of Walter Clayton Jr. The Grizzlies acquired him in a trade with the Jazz for Jaren Jackson Jr. However, Clayton Jr. is hurt, and so until he returns, Jerome ranks highly. When Clayton Jr. does return, he is no more than a hopeful stash.

Injury Update

Morant has a UCL sprain, and that has sidelined him since January 21. On the season, Morant has only appeared in 20 games for the Grizzlies, though dominating with a 31% usage rate when active.

As of now, there are no updates on Morant's return. He was slated to be out multiple weeks, and he will not yet be reevaluated until later this week, if not next week. He may very well be out well into March. With a player dealing with injury issues and interpersonal matters, the Grizzlies are in no rush. They also want a better draft pick, and Morant playing works against that goal.

Buy or Sell

Morant's stock is very low right now. He carries as much risk as any player could carry. Will he return? What will be his role? These are questions very much up in the air. That makes it hard for anyone to desire him. Your best bet is to hold on to Morant and hope that he returns soon and performs in a big way, as he is capable of.

As for some other Grizzlies, Jerome is not a bad trade target. His ceiling is a >30% usage-rate asset that could maintain it until the end of the season. If his current owner is overlooking his upside, you can spend on Jerome.

No other Grizzlies are buy-low candidates.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: