Nolan Traore and 3 Other Waiver Wire Additions in Week 18 Fantasy Basketball

The NBA is deeply rooted in its fantasy sports version. Injuries are extremely common in the NBA, and while many team depth charts run 10 or more players deep, opportunities show up out of the blue. That helps us fantasy basketball players a lot, as the waiver wire becomes a lucrative marketplace. In Week 18, these will be prime candidates for some waiver bids.

Nolan Traore, PG (BKN) — 93% Available

Nolan Traore tonight:



20 Points

8 Assists

2 Rebounds

68 TS%



The flashes…⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XlDlqpGyNu — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) February 12, 2026

Traore has really broken out for the Nets over the last month. At this point, he is splitting time with Egor Demin as the starting point guard. By the end of the year, Traore may be averaging over 30 minutes per game.

In his last four games, Traore has scored no fewer than 31 points. One game back, he even achieved a double-double with 13 assists. The 19-year-old is shaping up very well for the Nets.

Pelle Larrson, SG/SF (MIA) — 96% Available

Yes, Larrson is injured. However, he is expected to return later this week. Given his recent output, he is a tremendous addition. Before injury, Larrson had back-to-back games of 43 and 57 fantasy points. He has scored 33 or more fantasy points five times over his last ten appearances.

The key for Larrson will be his minutes played. Over the past month, Larrson has averaged around 30 minutes per game. If he can keep that up, he is a very viable bench piece.

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF (TOR) — 88% Available

Murray-Boyles's productivity makes him an absolute steal. Over his last ten games, Murray-Boyles has scored 40 or more fantasy points on three occasions. He has only once scored less than 27 fantasy points. His average fantasy points per game are about 22, but that will be around 30 with high upside. He should be rostered since he now plays 30 minutes per game.

Dylan Cardwell, C (SAC) — 93% Available

Cardwell is a great bright spot for a bad Kings team. Surely, Cardwell will go down in minutes once Domantas Sabonis returns. However, given how the Kings' season is going and Sabonis' recovery, his playing time will likely be limited when he returns with a ton of rested games.

Cardwell's output is volatile, but the dominant rebounder has significant upside. Cardwell has scored 36 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. In his last five games, Cardwell has no fewer than 11 rebounds. Playing in the high 20s minutes per game, he produces when asked and is very viable to stash on your bench.

