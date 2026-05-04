Jaden McDaniels And 4 Other Underdog Player Props For Spurs vs. Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs will play in the second of two NBA playoff games this Monday. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game one matchup.

Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 Points

Apr 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) pumps his fist after a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After almost a week-long break to fully recover, Victor Wembanyama should have no issue scoring 28 or more points against Minnesota on Monday. In round one, not including the game where Wembanyama exited with an injury in the first quarter, he had 28 or more points in just one of the three games he played in. Despite the low hit rate of covering the over on his 27.5 points prop, the success Wembanyama had against Minnesota in the regular-season if enough to warrant taking the over on his 27.5 point line.

In two games against the Timberwolves in this regular season, Wembanyama scored 28 or more points in both games. He averaged 29 MPG in these outings. In the first round against Portland, again not including the game he left in the first quarter, Wembanyama averaged 33.7 MPG.

Mike Conley Under 4.5 Points

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Mike Conley had a bigger role in the latter half of the first round against the Denver Nuggets, but despite that, he should hit the under on his 4.5 points prop line. Conley, in the first round, covered the over on this prop in two of the five games he played.

In three games against San Antonio in the regular season, Copnley had five or more points just one time. He scored zero, four, and five points. Also, with the breakout game of Terrence Shannon Jr. in game six against Denver, Conley may see a decrease in playing time. Shannon Jr. played 35 minutes in game six and had 24 points. Ayo Dosunmu, who missed game six, is a game-time decision for game one against the Spurs. If he is back, Conley's role has an even higher chance of being smaller on Monday. Dosunmu averaged 32.4 MPG in the first round series.

Anthony Edwards Over 3.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Anthony Edwards does suit up on Monday, it would not be surprising if he leans on his 3-point shot for offensive production, coming off a foot injury. In the four games he played against Denver, he did not have four or more made 3-pointers one time.

In three regular-season games against the Spurs, he had four or more made 3-pointers twice. In his latest game against them, he made nine 3-pointers.

Julian Champagnie Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In five games in the first round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, wing for the Spurs, Julian Champagnie, had two or more made 3-pointers in every game. He should continue this trend in game one against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have one of the best perimeter defenses in the NBA. They are allowing the second fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 11.9. However, Champagnie showed in round one that he can still be an effective shooter against good perimeter defenses. Portland this season is allowing the sixth-fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 12.5.

Jaden McDaniels Over 4.5 Rebounds

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jaden McDaniels was a standout performer in round one for Minnesota. He made his usual defensive impact, provided consistent offense, and upped his level in the rebounding department. In four of six games he had five or more rebounds, and in every game he covered the over, he had at least eight rebounds. If he averages around the same range of his 36 MPG against Denver against San Antonio, he should have no problem grabbing at least five rebounds on Monday.

In McDaniels last two games against the Spurs in the regular season, he had five or more rebounds both times.

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