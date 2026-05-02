SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama meant no shade toward the squad his San Antonio Spurs handily took care of in five games in the Western Conference First Round.

Some compliments can't help but burn an unexpecting party.

"Portland is a pretty straightforward NBA team," Wembanyama said on Friday, speaking on facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. "I'm excited to play against teams that will challenge more of the tactical, technical basketball aspect."

Giving credit where it was due, the Frenchman cited a level of resilience required to best the Trail Blazers. Their aggressive defense and ability to speed up opponents made sure the Spurs were proactive about slowing down and moving the ball.

Minnesota presents a different challenge. Instead of speeding you up, it hangs its hat on stopping you from the jump. Like San Antonio, perimeter defense is elevated.

"They're physical," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "They try to impose their will and their competitiveness on you ... they’ve got a lot of individuals (who) take pride in that."

Jan 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) in the first half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

With Anthony Edwards sidelined due to a left knee hyperextension and proximate bone bruise, Jaden McDaniels sits atop that list. In his three appearances against the Spurs this season, he's averaged 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists with 2.6 stocks.

In Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets, the forward posted the best game of his career on both ends of the floor. His 32 points, 10 rebounds and three stocks helped Minnesota advance to the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs for the third season in a row.

McDaniels did it while chirping at the Nuggets the entire time — even calling out certain defenders by name after his squad's Game 2 victory on the road.

“Go after (Nikola) Jokić, Jamal (Murray), all the bad defenders,” he told reporters. “Tim Hardaway (Jr.), Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, the whole team, just go at them ... they’re all bad defenders. They don't got people that can defend the rim."

Against one of the league's best defenses, McDaniels may hold his tongue speaking on the Spurs. And if he doesn't, Wembanyama is prepared to handle it.

"Talking is not something that bothers me. It's exciting. It makes the game even better. I always appreciate people helping me push through my limits."

Boasting the second-best PACE in the NBA and a top-five net rating, Minnesota has thrived in fast-paced matchups. The Spurs, sitting at seventh in the former category, know what they're up against. Even if Edwards sits, they won't brush off the Timberwolves' grit.

"Very saddened about all of their injuries," Wembanyama said, "but we're excited. We're locked in. We know it's going to be harder than our first series."

He continued: "It's a team that forces you to be on for 48 minutes."

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts toward the San Antonio Spurs bench in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Sitting and watching Minnesota defy odds against the Nuggets without two starters — Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the postseason and beyond with a torn Achilles suffered in the same game as Edwards' injury — Johnson saw a familiar team.

San Antonio has been forced to play games without Wembanyama, who missed time with a calf strain early in the season. Minor injuries to Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper and even Harrison Barnes presented adversity throughout the season.

Perhaps it's why the Spurs won't be caught underestimating the Timberwolves.

"In terms of their style of play and their disposition and brand," Johnson said of Minnesota's missing pieces, "I don’t think it changes too much ... obviously they showed the type of character and resolve and competitiveness they have."

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch knows the uphill battle his squad faces. Between losing Edwards and DiVincenzo and playing six grueling games compared to the Spurs' five, his squad is in danger of being put on the ropes after two games on the road.

"I figured the real winner of this series was going to be San Antonio," Finch said Thursday night. "Both of these teams were going to take a lot of pieces out of each other."

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch reacts to a call by referee Marc Davis (8) in the second quarter at Target Center. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The coach admittedly hadn't spent much time analyzing the Spurs beyond the basic breakdown: Wembanyama is good, and San Antonio is clicking with each other.

Both teams are preparing for a test. If you asked Johnson, he'd tell you it's going to be the biggest of the season. If you asked Wembanyama, he'd say besting the Timberwolves will require more sacrifice from the Spurs than he saw in Round 1.

Wembanyama praised the effort his team displayed against the Trail Blazers. But some comments, like backhanded compliments, can't help but burn.

"It shows resilience," Wembanyama said Friday morning, "but that was just through one round. Now, we need to show it for three more."

Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves from Frost Bank Center is set for Monday night. Tipoff TBD.