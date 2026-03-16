Kevin Durant, LeBron James, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Rockets vs. Lakers

A featured NBA game this Monday, between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, will be televised on Peacock. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

LeBron James Under 18.5 Points

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Aging star for the Lakers, LeBron James has not had over 18.5 points in his last three games. And despite having the ability to cover the over of this line easily throughout his career, his under is the correct side of his scoring prop to take on Monday night.

The Rockets this season are allowing the fourth fewest points per game. Also, James, in his last three games against Houston, including one game from this season, has had less than 19 points every time.

Kevin Durant Under 5.5 Rebounds

Mar 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with NBA referee Kevin Scott (24) during a timeout against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant has had some success in covering the over on his 5.5 rebounding prop in his last five games. Over this stretch, he has had six or more rebounds three times. Despite the slight above average in hitting the over during this span for Durant, the correct play to take against the Lakers is the under on his rebounding line.

Durant, in his lone game against Los Angeles this season, had four rebounds. Also, the Lakers this season are allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 49.2.

Alperen Sengun Under 5.5 Assists

Mar 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts playing against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Toyota Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Big man for the Rockets, Alperen Sengun, has not had six or more assists once in his last five games. This trend for him of hitting the under on his 5.5 assists line should continue into his Monday night matchup with the Lakers.

Sengun has suited up for one game against the Lakers in the 2025-2026 season. In the game, he hit the under on his assist total, logging just four assists. Also, in his last eight games against them, he has had six or more assists just twice.

Luka Doncic Under 8.5 Assists

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball while under pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Like Sengun, star guard for Los Angeles, Luka Doncic’s under on his assist prop is a great play to take in this matchup. This is the case despite Donic covering the over on his 8.5 line in his last three games, including two games where he had double-digit assists.

Doncic, in the one game he played against the Rockets this season, had just seven assists. Also Houston this season is allowing the third-fewest assists per game in the NBA, 24.6.

Reed Sheppard Under 3.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Guard for Houston, Reed Sheppard, has been lethal behind the three-point line in his second season in the NBA. But his line of 3.5 makes from distance against the Lakers feels to be too big an ask.

Sheppard, in his last five games, has had four or more makes from three just one time. Also, Sheppard, in his last game against the Lakers, although netting 13 points, just had one make from distance. With these factors in mind, Sheppard’s under on 3.5 3-pointers made is one of the best props for the matchup.

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