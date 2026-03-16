LeBron James Uses 2 Words to Describe Luka Doncic After Lakers Thriller

Superstar guard Luka Doncic added another memorable moment to his Los Angeles Lakers tenure after knocking down a game-winning jumper to lift his team to a 127-125 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets.

Following his first 50-point performance with the Lakers, Doncic recorded his first game-winner for the franchise. After the contest, LeBron James poured on the praise for the six-time All-Star, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

LeBron James Calls Luka Doncic 'Generational Player'

Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) stand on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

"Just a big-time shot by a f---ing generational player," James said via ESPN. "He's just a big-time player, man.... We wanted the last shot. We wanted to put the ball in our guy's hands.

"... It's going to be just the first of many game winners like that for him in a Lakers uniform."

Doncic torched the Nuggets behind his seventh 30-point triple-double this season, extending the Lakers’ single-season record. His 55 career 30-point triple-doubles are tied with Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic for second all-time.

Meanwhile, the game-winner marked the sixth of his career in the final five seconds of a game.

The TOTAL POINTS and POINTS PER GAME leaders through Week 21 of the 2025-26 @NBA season.



📊: https://t.co/rkYM8BecHr pic.twitter.com/gshZQl2jff — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 16, 2026

Doncic has showcased his generational talent this season with the Lakers, averaging a league-best 32.9 points while ranking fourth in assists per game at 8.5. He is currently the only player in the league averaging at least 30 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

He has been a scoring machine this season, notching 30 or more points 36 times in 55 games played.

The 27-year-old has taken it up another notch this past week, averaging a triple-double with 37.3 points, 11.0 assists, and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent from the field in 38.3 minutes per game. It includes posting three 30-point outings while the Lakers posted a 3-0 record.

Doncic has looked every bit the part of a legitimate MVP candidate as his play is fueling Los Angeles’ playoff push.

Beyond that, Doncic has been critical to flipping his team’s script against the Nuggets as the Lakers hold a 4-1 record with him in the lineup since joining the franchise in February 2025.

They sit in an opportune position to secure a top-four seed in the Western Conference playoff seeding, which would secure home-court advantage in the first round.

It is a tight race for third through sixth, with 1.5 games separating the four teams. The Phoenix Suns, who hold the seventh seed, sit only three games behind the third-seeded Lakers.

Los Angeles holds another critical game on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, the first of two straight head-to-head road matchups this week.

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