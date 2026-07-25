Marvin Harrison Jr. And 2 Other WRs To Avoid Drafting In Fantasy Football

Every season in fantasy football, some WRs severely underperform from where their ADP was going into the year. With that, here are four WRs to avoid taking in fantasy drafts for the 2026 season.

Michael Pittman Jr.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Michael Pittman Jr. will have a change in scenery for the first time in his NFL career. After spending six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he will now play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The addition of Pittman Jr. in Pittsburgh will certainly improve the team’s overall outlook, but regarding his own fantasy outlook, it is taking a hit.

Recently in his career, Pittman Jr. has been his team’s WR1. That will not be the case with the Steelers, given they have DK Metcalf. That being said, WR2s with Aaron Rodgers as their starting QB have not fared well statistically. In Rodgers' last four seasons, not including 2023 with the Jets, where he only played one game, in only one of those seasons did two WRs in the same season have 650 or more receiving yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a big prove-it season, but with the number of offensive weapons around him on the Arizona Cardinals, a meaningful bounce-back from his down year statistically in 2025 looks unlikely. Last season Harrison Jr. had 41 receptions for 608 receiving yards and four TDs in 12 games. In the midst of his absence on the field and struggles while on it, two Arizona pass catchers had breakout seasons: Michael Wilson and Trey McBride.

Wilson had the best statistical season of his career, grabbing 78 receptions for 1,006 receiving yards and seven TDs. McBride did the same by grabbing 126 receptions for 1,239 receiving yards and 11 TDS.

McBride and Wilson will certainly garner more than notable volume in 2026 with the level of play they displayed in 2025. Another player that will warrant high volume and limit Harrison Jr.’s fantasy potential is the Cardinals' #4 overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, Jeremiyah Love.

Khalil Shakir

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. \ | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the past two seasons, Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir has been Josh Allen’s favorite target. He has led the team in receiving yards for the past two seasons, posting 821 receiving yards in 2024 and 719 receiving yards in 2025. This trend of hime finishing with the most receving yards on Buffalo should come to an end with him being demoted to the team’s WR2, with the addition of WR DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears.

With Shakir being the team’s WR2, there is not a huge chance Shakir will even be fantasy relevant in 2026. The Bills, even though they do have an explosive offense, do not have a large volume to disperse in their passing game. Last season, they averaged the 10th fewest passing attempts per game in the NFL. The year before that, in the 2023 season, they averaged the fourth fewest. So Shakir, coming off a season where he had the second most receiving yards in his career, resulting in him finishing as WR36 in fantasy football, is now set up to have even less opportunity and should be avoided in all rounds of upcoming fantasy football drafts.

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