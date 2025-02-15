2025 Fantasy Baseball: Miami Marlins Closer Depth Chart
The fantasy market won't have an idea of who will close for the Miami Marlins until mid-March. They have some veteran arms with a low ceiling in saves, so I went digging for a couple of viable options with more upside.
RP Andrew Nardi, MIA
Nardi pitched well over four seasons in the minors (11-5 with a 2.75 ERA, 180 strikeouts, and 14 saves over 124.1 innings). At AAA, he walked 4.6 batters per nine while matching his career average in his strikeout rate (13.0).
His initial experience in the majors in 2022 didn’t go well. Nardi allowed 16 runs, 39 baserunners, and five home runs over 14.2 innings due to allowing 8.6 walks per nine. In 2023, he proved to be a valuable arm for Miami. Nardi went 8-1 with a 2.67 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts with three saves.
Batters drilled Nardi last season over his first eight appearances (10 runs, 15 baserunners, and one home run over 6.1 innings with seven strikeouts). He cleaned up some of his early damage over his next 28.1 innings (2.54 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts). His arm was hit or miss from mid-July through the third week in August (6.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and five strikeouts over 15.0 innings), leading to a season-ending elbow injury. A back issue over the winter will delay his work in spring training.
He featured a 94.1 mph four-seam fastball (.222 BAA). His slider (.225 BAA) graded well.
Fantasy Outlook: Nardi has some closing experience, and his WHIP (1.248) in 2024 painted a better picture than his ERA (5.00). Batters only .234 against him despite two poor stretches, and he has had an elite strikeout rate (12.4) so far in the majors. I don’t know what to make of his elbow issue, so I’ll watch his spring training news to see if Miami will give him a chance to close games.
RP – Luarbert Arias, MIA
I didn’t have the heart to write about journeymen pitchers in the Marlins’ bullpen who offered no long-term upside for saves.
Arias went 25-15 over six seasons in the minors with a 3.12 ERA, 1.116 WHIP, and 383 strikeouts over 317.1 innings. He turned in an entire year at AAA in 2024 (8-6 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.191 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts over 68.0 innings while picking up four saves. Arias walked 3.0 batters per nine innings in his career, with success in his strikeout rate (10.9).
He works off a high 90s fastball and swing-and-miss slider.
Fantasy Outlook: When looking at his highlights, Arias has late life in the strike zone and a pitch to make batters chase out of the strike zone. I expect his name to be more on fantasy drafter’s radar in spring training. For now, he is only a player to follow, with the arm to emerge as a closing option for Miami sometime this summer.
For the record, Calvin Faucher is the first reliever drafted in mid-February in the high-stakes market in the Marlins’ bullpen. He has seven career saves in the majors over three seasons at age 29. I’m concerned about his command (4.4 walks per nine in 2024 and 4.5 in his minor league career) for speculation closer unless his price point is free.
