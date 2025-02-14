2025 Fantasy Baseball: Seiya Suzuki Profile, Preview, Predictions
Three years into his career with the Cubs, Seiya Suzuki has yet to deliver on the power shown in Japan. He checks a high-floor box in four categories but has missed 105 games since arriving in the US.
OF – Seiya Suzuki, CHC (ADP – 86.8)
Suzuki has been almost the identical player over the past two seasons, except for a bump in stolen bases (16) in 2024. His contact batting average (.412) was a five-year high, partly due to a much higher strikeout rate (27.4 – 22.3 in 2023). He upped his walk rate (10.8).
Over his three seasons with the Cubs, Suzuki missed 105 games with a wide range of injuries – ankle (2), finger, wrist, oblique (2), and neck (2).
In 2024, he had a slow start (.258/20/5/19/2 over 132 at-bats) to the year due to missing 26 days in April and May. Suzuki helped fantasy teams over the next three months (.281 over 295 at-bats with 42 runs, 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases). His batting average (.329) was better in September, but he posted weaker counting stats (12 runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and four steals). Suzuki had 20 walks and 30 strikeouts over his final 105 plate appearances.
His exit velocity (91.7 – 31st) and hard-hit rate (48.9 – 24th) were career highs in the majors. He improved his swing path based on the rise in his launch angle (16.2) and fly-ball rate (46.9), but Suzuki had a slight step back in his HR/FB rate (12.6 – 14.8 in 2023).
Fantasy Outlook: With 21.6% of his potential playing time lost to injuries since arriving in Chicago, Suzuki has underachieved fantasy expectations over the past three seasons. He hits the ball hard with a high average when the ball is in play. His FPGscore (1.96 – 40th) was helped last year by his increase in stolen bases (16).
The Cubs are pushing him to a higher DH role (59 games in 2024), but Suzuki wants to play in the field, creating a desire for him to get traded. I like his balanced skill set, but his injury path can’t be dismissed. To fill his draft day bucket, he must steal at least 10 bases with repeated at-bats or stay on the field for 20 more games. He is reasonably priced in the early draft season.
