2025 Home Run Derby: Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton Reward Fantasy Baseball Managers
Take a deep dive into how the 2025 Home Run Derby contestants have performed in fantasy baseball, with analysis on Cal Raleigh, James Wood, Junior Caminero, and more.
The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby features some of the most electric bats in baseball—and fantasy managers are watching closely. From Cal Raleigh’s league-leading power surge to Brent Rooker’s under-the-radar dominance, this year’s field is stacked with players who have made a major fantasy impact, for better or worse. Whether they’ve blown past their preseason ADPs or left managers frustrated by inconsistency, each Derby slugger has a story to tell at the midpoint of the season. We break down where they stand in fantasy formats, what’s working, what’s not, and what to expect after the break.
