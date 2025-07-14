2025 Home Run Derby: Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton Reward Fantasy Baseball Managers
Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh is leading the majors with 38 home runs and has obliterated his preseason ADP in fantasy baseball formats. Before the season started, Senior Expert Shawn Childs offered this insight on the Mariners backstop:
"His FPGscore (1.18) last season was nearly identical to Salvador Perez's. In this comparison, the tradeoff would be more runs and some home runs for batting average. I respect his floor in power, and he is improving. My thought is a .225/75/30/85 player who needs Seattle to improve their starting lineup to reach a higher ceiling."
Well, consider that ceiling officially raised. Raleigh hasn't just been the best fantasy catcher—he’s been one of the most dangerous power hitters in the game, leading MLB in both home runs (38) and RBIs (82). That’s no small feat in a league that features the likes of Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. He’s also batting a career-best .259, adding a new layer of value to his profile.
While some regression in the second half is likely, Raleigh shows no signs of slowing down and could realistically make a run at 60+ homers. Fantasy managers could explore a sell-high option if they fear a dip, but even if he cools off a bit, he remains an elite power bat who’s delivering league-winning production. And don’t forget that he’s tallied 10 stolen bases in addition to his slugging stats.