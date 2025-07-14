2025 Home Run Derby: Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton Reward Fantasy Baseball Managers
Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
Before the season began, Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs had his eye on Junior Caminero as a breakout candidate:
"Caminero fits the mold of the 'next young stud' heading into draft season, evidenced by his early ADP of 101.1. For context, Alex Bregman was the 60th-ranked hitter last season by FPGscore (0.58), with a .260/79/26/75/3 line over 581 at-bats. Fantasy managers have to ask: can Caminero beat that in 2025? Based purely on talent and upside, he’s absolutely the right kind of swing to take. With a few more fly balls and an improved launch angle, he has perennial 30-homer potential and a solid batting average floor. I’ve been burned by Tampa Bay prospects before—but I also crushed my rookie season in the NFBC by drafting Miguel Cabrera in Round 6. Don’t be shy—Caminero’s bat should be hot out of the gate.”
So far, Caminero has lived up to the hype and then some. With 55 runs, 23 home runs, 60 RBIs, and five steals while hitting .252, the 22-year-old has quickly carved out a spot among the elite at third base. In fact, he’s currently the fourth-best third baseman in Yahoo leagues, trailing only José Ramírez, Eugenio Suárez, and Manny Machado.
Yes, he cooled off a bit heading into the All-Star break—batting just .213 over his last 15 games—but even during that slump, he maintained top-tier value at the position, largely due to his three home runs during that span. If Caminero tightens up his plate discipline and stays healthy, there’s no reason he won’t finish 2025 as a locked-in top-five third baseman—and possibly even higher. The tools are there, the production is real, and the best may still be yet to come.