2025 Home Run Derby: Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton Reward Fantasy Baseball Managers
Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton has blown past his preseason expectations and ADP, currently ranking as the 11th-best outfielder in Yahoo leagues—despite missing double-digit games. Before the season began, Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs offered a fair (if cautious) outlook on the ever-volatile Twins slugger:
"Buxton’s ADP was 279 in 2024 due to his DH-only status. His price point is 21 picks higher this draft season. Based on potential, he’s a worthwhile swing in that range—but his extensive injury history makes him a tough asset to manage unless your league has IR slots. I can’t confidently project his outcome this year, so I’ll likely pass unless he falls past pick 300 in high-stakes formats."
In hindsight, that was a rare whiff for our resident fantasy Rainman—but can you really blame him? Buxton’s injury-plagued past has burned many a fantasy manager. Yet 2025 has delivered a different version of the former No. 2 overall pick—one that looks every bit the five-category monster scouts once envisioned.
So far, Buxton has racked up 64 runs, 21 home runs, 56 RBIs, 17 steals, and a scorching .289 batting average. He’s entering the All-Star break on an absolute heater, hitting .462 over his last seven games and slugging four homers with nine RBIs and four stolen bases across his last 15.
If he can stay off the IL (we know, that’s a big “if” considering he’s topped 100 games just once in the past eight seasons), Buxton has a legitimate shot to finish as a top-10 fantasy outfielder. For now, enjoy the ride—because when Buxton is healthy, he’s an elite, league-winning force.