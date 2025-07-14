2025 Home Run Derby: Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton Reward Fantasy Baseball Managers
Brent Rooker, Athletics
Brent Rooker has been an absolute force at the plate this season—even if he’s doing it without much backup in Oakland’s lineup. Before the season, Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs offered a measured outlook on the A’s slugger:
“In the 2025 draft season, Rooker is still a value based on his finish in FPGscore (6.81 – 8th) for hitters. He hits the ball hard with loft while gaining confidence last year. His ceiling and floor depend on his ability to make contact. How much of his success last year was fact or fiction? The A’s signed him to a five-year deal for $60 million in early January, locking in Rooker for starting at-bats. I trust his 30+ home run power with some speed, but hitting higher than .260 will be an issue. When adding a 15% K-rate (more in line with his career path), I only see about 85 RBIs unless his home run total beats last season.”
Well, so far Rooker is proving that last year was no fluke. He’s already on pace to crush the 30-homer mark again while slashing an impressive .279 with an .860 OPS. Sure, he’s still striking out more than you'd like—but the power, production, and consistency have made him one of the top value picks in fantasy baseball.
Rooker is heading into the All-Star break on a tear, with four homers, 11 RBIs, and a .321 average over his last 15 games. The only real blemish on his fantasy resume this season is his lack of speed—just three steals on four attempts—but even without the stolen base boost, he ranks as the eighth-best outfielder in Yahoo leagues. That’s elite territory.
Rooker has solidified his status as one of baseball’s emerging power bats, and if the A’s ever build a real lineup around him—or if he lands in a contender’s lineup—watch out. The ceiling is sky-high.