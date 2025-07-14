2025 Home Run Derby: Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton Reward Fantasy Baseball Managers
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Matt Olson heads into the 2025 Home Run Derby with 17 bombs under his belt, representing a banged-up Braves squad that’s spent much of the first half battling injuries and inconsistency. Despite the turbulence in Atlanta, Olson has remained a rock in the middle of the order. Prior to the season, Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs shared this outlook on the slugging first baseman, who carried a sub-40 ADP:
“Ronald Acuña had surgery to repair his left ACL on June 7th, giving him about nine months to be ready for Opening Day. The Braves won’t push him early in the year, but Olson needs him in the lineup to return to glory in his run production, along with healthy seasons by Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies. Olson has a baseline of 35 home runs and 100+ RBIs. Any growth in runs is tied to the success of the bats behind him in the lineup. He’ll be in the lineup daily (no missed games over the past three seasons), helping his floor in the counting categories. I don’t expect his batting average to be an asset.”
While his power hasn’t fully exploded just yet, Olson has been steady, delivering a .262 average that’s exceeded expectations and keeping him on pace for 30+ home runs and 100+ RBIs. He hasn’t swiped a bag—and probably won’t—but that hasn’t stopped him from ranking as the No. 2 first baseman in Yahoo leagues, trailing only Pete Alonso and outperforming stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Spencer Torkelson, and Freddie Freeman.
Olson’s patience at the plate continues to be elite—he’s tied with Vlad Jr. for the most walks among first basemen. He gets on base, mashes mistakes, and if he maintains that .260-ish average, he’s a lock to remain a top-five option at the position all year long.
That said, Olson has cooled off heading into the break, batting just .167 with zero home runs and 11 strikeouts in his last seven games. A few days off and a Derby tune-up might be exactly what the veteran slugger needs to reset. With Acuña back in the lineup, the second half could see a return to peak Olson—big flies, big RBIs, and a big finish for fantasy managers banking on his bat. At 31, Olson still has plenty of thunder left in his swing.