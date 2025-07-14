2025 Home Run Derby: Cal Raleigh, Byron Buxton Reward Fantasy Baseball Managers
Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has had a rollercoaster of a season in the Bronx, but despite appearing in just 65 games, he’s currently the ninth-ranked second baseman in Yahoo leagues. Before the season began, Senior Fantasy Baseball Expert Shawn Childs offered this take on the electrifying but injury-prone Yankee:
“There’s no dismissing Chisholm’s ceiling in power and speed, but does his previous injury risk outweigh his 2025 draft value? That’s a question each drafter must answer. Winning in fantasy baseball requires drafting multiple impact players with difference-making talent—and Chisholm checks that box. I like his third base qualification this year while understanding that 10 games at second base is a likely outcome, potentially early in the year. Up: a 30/50 season with help in runs and RBIs. His batting average has yet to be an asset.”
Fast forward to the All-Star break, and Chisholm hasn’t quite delivered on his lofty second-to-third-round ADP, largely due to—you guessed it—injuries. But now that he’s healthy, there's real potential for a monster second half, especially if the Yankees' high-powered offense can recapture its early-season spark and climb back up the AL East standings.
Chisholm is heating up at just the right time. Over his last seven games, he’s hitting .304 with seven hits, three home runs, and six RBIs, showing flashes of the player fantasy managers were banking on. While he’s not swiping bags at last year’s pace, his 10 steals on the season suggest 20 is still well within reach—just don’t expect another 40-steal explosion.
If you’re holding Chisholm, now’s not the time to bail. He’s a classic buy-low candidate who could erupt down the stretch. The talent is there, the lineup support is there, and if the health holds, Jazz could be instrumental in helping fantasy squads make a championship push.