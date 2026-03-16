2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakout Hitter of the Year Revealed

On January 6th, I started my 2026 fantasy baseball prep, making me a slave to the computer for 70 days. My goal was to get in tune with the player pool for my live events in Las Vegas in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Along the way, the player pool has been fluid, with March drafters willing to push harder for their players.

Ideally, the fantasy market is looking for difference-maker players to combine with proven assets to build a competitive foundation of a fantasy roster. Unfortunately, other game managers don’t let you have all the key players to ace a draft. In the end, who are the players worth fighting for that are still undervalued and offer an impact ceiling?

My first step for the 2026 fantasy baseball research was to pull down the ADPs in the NFBC to see what the public opinion was of the player pool in pay formats. My break hitter of the year had an ADP of 231 in 15-team drafts, with a low of 183 and a high of 247 over the first 13 drafts in January. Over the past five days (eight drafts) in the NFBC main event ($1,800 entry fee), this player had an ADP of 154 with a range from 139 to 173. He is the 86th batter drafted.

At What Point is Player X still a Value?

After each fantasy baseball season, I pull down the final results for all players and match them with the final starting in the NFBC 12-team overall standings (2,808). My mission is to understand what is required to be a league-average batter and pitcher for fantasy teams with 23 starting roster spots. Last year, a batter had to hit .2536 over 538 at-bats with 75.5 runs, 22.6 home runs, 73.4 RBIs, and 12.4 steals. If your team had 14 of these players, your team would have finished in mid-pack in all five categories.

Say it isn’t so

Shawn Childs

The above grid shows the final category stats in batting average (.2536), runs (1,057), home runs (317), RBIs (1,027), and steals (173). If your fantasy team hit any of these benchmarks in this format (12-team league with no trading and by-week hitting moves), 1,403 other teams beat you in each category.

The team that won the NFBC RotoWire Online Championship in 2026 (Thomas Warner) hit .2623 over 8,213 at-bats (587 at-bats per player – exceptional!). His batters scored 1,123 runs, hit 344 home runs, drove in 1,167 runs, and stole 210 bases (80.2 runs, 24.6 home runs, 83.4 RBIs, and 15 steals per player).

Last year, 70 hitters produced overall stats higher than a league-average batter. The goal with FPGscores is to see if I draft a player, how much will he improve or hurt my team? The final stats show what each player is worth, but drafters must speculate on each player’s value the following season based on their expected opportunity and skill set. Projections can give a baseline, while injuries can crush fantasy dreams.

Who is the best example of a league-average hitter in 2025?

William Contreras ranked 73rd in FPGscore (-0.30) last year. He hit .260 over 566 at-bats with 89 runs, 17 home runs, 76 RBIs, and six steals. He finished with an advantage in three categories – BA (+0.32), R (+0.86), and RBIs (+0.14) while giving back points in home runs (-0.70) and stolen bases (-0.92).

This year, the 73rd batter drafted has an ADP of 132. Based on this baseline of an average batter, can my breakout hitter beat these stats in 2026? If so, he still has value baked into his current ADP.

Get to the Point

My breakout hitter is not hard to find, and many high-stakes drafters have been moving him up in recent drafts. I showed the break point of his ADP, and I have to add his talent to paint an exciting ceiling. Jac Caglianone is the beast bat that may very well get drafted into the top 30 batters next year.

Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I have him projected to hit .270 over 505 at-bats with 80 runs, 25 home runs, 76 RBIs, and seven steals, giving him +0.72 FPGscore. I have him playing in only 137 games, leaving him plenty of room to beat my outlook. The infamous The Bat projections have him on a path to hit .228 over 448 at-bats with 54 runs, 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and three steals, thanks for showing his potential.

Caglianone controlled the strike zone in his first experience in the majors, but his contact batting average was a dismal .209, well below his success at AA and AAA (.430).

Jac Caglianone College Career

The Royals drafted Caglianone sixth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft after success over three seasons at Florida (.355/176/75/189/8 with 634 at-bats). His approach was elite in 2024 (58 walks and 26 strikeouts).

Jac Caglianone 2025 Stats in the Minors

Caglianone looked major league ready last year when he blasted his way through AA (.322/32/9/43/2 over 152 at-bats) and AAA (.357/26/11/29/1 over 112 at-bats). His strikeout rate (18.8%) was favorable while taking plenty of walks (10.2%).

Showtime

The early draft season allowed game managers to buy Caglianone at a fair price while adding better building blocks along the way. For any draft over the next 10 days or so, he is the bat to fight for. Caglianone brings a middle-of-the-order profile with the talent to smash 30 bombs in 2026. His counting stats should come along for the ride, and the Royals must play him every day. I’m not telling you where to draft him, but he isn’t a player I want to finesse going forward. Tee him up and enjoy the ride.

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