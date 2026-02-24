2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakout Outfielders Featuring Julio Rodriguez

Finding the right outfield breakout can tilt an entire fantasy baseball season, especially when elite skills are paired with discounted draft-day cost. These 2026 targets—from first-round anchors to late-round upside plays—have the underlying metrics, growth trends, and lineup paths to smash their NFBC ADP.

OF5 – Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners (NFBC ADP – 11)

Twice over the past three years, Rodriguez finished with elite at-bats (654 and 652), helping his counting stats. He has two 30/30 seasons on his resume while scoring over 100 runs in 2023 (102) and 2025 (106). His RBI rate (15.3%) has never been elite over his four seasons in the majors.

Over the last three months, Rodriguez hit 21 of his 32 home runs over 307 at-bats, with help in runs (54), RBIs (53), steals (17), and batting average (.277). His swing was much weaker at home (.236/42/9/35/18 over 314 at-bats). He set a new low with his strikeout rate (21.4%), but his walk rate (6.2%) remained below the league average.

His exit velocity (91.8) was just below his career average (92.1). Rodriguez saw his barrel rate (9.8%) regress for the third consecutive year, while matching his career low in launch angle (8.5). His hard-hit rate (48.0) continues to be an area of strength despite some regression. He has a rising groundball rate (47.2%).

Julio Rodriguez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: At age 25, Rodriguez ranked 9th (7.57), 35th (2.31), 8th (8.62), and 13th (6.65) in FPGscore, while just reaching his prime. He must regain some of his lost contact batting (.348) while showing more growth in his approach to achieve a higher ceiling. His profile doesn’t look as sexy as the batters ranked ahead of him this year, but Rodriguez is a pretty good runner-up prize and foundation player. Next step: .280 with 110+ runs, 35 home runs, 110+ RBIs, and 30+ steals.

OF11 – Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers (NFBC ADP – 53)

Two seasons into his major league career, Langford has missed 56 games with a hamstring issue and two oblique injuries (and a third last February before spring training games). Other than his hot September in 2024 (.300/25/8/20/7 over 100 at-bats), he has yet to post impact stats for any length of time.

Last year, he lost his feel at the plate, leading to a spike in his strikeout rate (26.4% - 20.7% in 2024). He took more walks last year (12.9%). Langford had lower production after the All-Star break (.240/32/7/24/7 over 196 at-bats). His approach graded better against left-handed pitching (30 walks and 41 strikeouts), leading to a .254 batting average with 20 runs, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and five steals over 134 at-bats.

His exit velocity (91.4), barrel rate (14.0%), and hard-hit rate (48.4%) were much improved. He had a flyball swing path (42.6%), supported by a high launch angle (17.5). Langford pushed his HR/FB rate (15.1%) higher, but it remains below his minor league career.

He came to the majors with only 180 at-bats of experience (.350/41/12/32/12), which painted a future 100/30/100/30 player with a winning batting average.

Wyatt Langford 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Over the past two seasons, Langford ranked 62nd (0.43) and 70th (0.46) in FPGscore while missing 17.3% of both years. His injury risk is real, but his ceiling is spectacular once his skill set reaches its potential. First-round talent, who is priced favorably this year. A hot spring training could make him a big riser in March.

OF35 – Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals (NFBC ADP – 171)

The Nationals scooped up Crews with the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. He had an excellent three-year career at LSU (.380 over 753 at-bats with 237 runs, 58 home runs, 184 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases), highlighted by his 2023 season (.426/100/18/70/6 over 258 at-bats).

Washington pushed him through three levels of the minors in 2023 and 2024. Crews has the equivalent of one season of experience at A, AA, and AAA (.273 over 575 at-bats with 91 runs, 20 home runs, 104 RBIs, and 30 steals). His strikeout rate (21.0) and walk rate (7.8) were about the major league average.

In his first full season in the majors, Crews failed to develop as expected due to missing 77 games with an oblique injury and a trip back to the minors. Over his first 45 games, he hit .196 with 24 runs, seven home runs, 15 RBIs, and 11 steals over 158 at-bats. His season ended with only a slight uptick in play (.222/19/3/12/6 over 135 at-bats).

His strikeout rate (23.6%) wasn’t far off the league average with a reasonable walk rate (7.5%). He hit under .226 in all four months, with no helping value in any stat. Crews had a weakness in his contact batting average (.281) that will surely improve with more experience. His average hit rate (1.689) has been in a tight range over the past three seasons.

His exit velocity (89.7) and hard-hit rate (38.7%) showed more life in his first experience at AAA. Crews had 21 barrels (9.7%), but he has had a high groundball swing path (52.7%) in his time with Washington.

Dylan Crews 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Despite his struggles last year, Crews was on pace to score 81 runs, with 19 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases that should lay the groundwork for his potential value in 2026. The Nationals hit him below fourth in the batting order for 92.8% of his at-bats.

With better play, Crews should bump to second in the batting order. Trending toward a neutral batting average with 80+ runs, 20+ home runs, 70+ RBIs, and 30+ stolen bases, making him a value for me this draft season.

OF49 – Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals (NFBC ADP – 230)

The Royals drafted Caglianone sixth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft after success over three seasons at Florida (.355/176/75/189/8 with 634 at-bats). His approach was elite in 2024 (58 walks and 26 strikeouts).

Caglianone looked major league ready last year when he blasted his way through AA (.322/32/9/43/2 over 152 at-bats) and AAA (.357/26/11/29/1 over 112 at-bats). His strikeout rate (18.8%) was favorable while taking plenty of walks (10.2%).

Kansas City called him up in early June, but Caglianone was overmatched at the plate (.147/9/5/10/1 over 150 at-bats), crushing fantasy dreams. A hamstring injury led to a month on the injury list. He went 11-for-60 in September with 10 runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs.

His approach (strikeout rate – 22.4% and walk rate – 7.8%) wasn’t an issue. Caglianone had a lower exit velocity (89.4) than at AAA (93.9), along with his hard-hit rate (42.4% - 53.2%). He had a massive groundball rate (50.0%), with a much weaker HR/FB rate (13.0% - 30.3% in the minors).

Jac Caglianone 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Caglianone is a future power beast who comes into this year with plenty of questions for fantasy drafters. His lack of success in 2025 suggests there is work to be done. A .209 contact batting average is so far below what is expected from a major league bat, and his 2025 minor league season (.430). The dance with his bat is about upside, and Caglianone will soon be a top 20 major league bat. Success in spring training will push him up draft boards.

Whether you’re investing in a superstar entering his prime or chasing profit in the middle and late rounds, this group offers multiple ways to win the outfield category battle. Drafting these breakout outfielders at value gives your roster the rare blend of power, speed, and counting stats needed to separate in 2026.

