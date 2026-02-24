2026 Fantasy Baseball Infield Sleepers Featuring Sal Stewart & Isaac Paredes

Finding the right late-round targets can swing an entire draft, and this group of 2026 fantasy baseball sleepers offers league-winning upside at a fraction of the cost. From high-ceiling catching prospects to post-hype infield bats with everyday roles, these undervalued players are climbing toward breakout seasons.

C14 – Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles (NFBC ADP – 176)

Over five seasons in the minors, Basallo hit .281 with 232 runs, 73 home runs, 269 RBIs, and 24 steals over 1,460 at-bats. He had a winning walk rate (11.1%) and a league-average strikeout rate (21.0%). The Orioles gave him 351 at-bats of experience at AAA (.259/60/26/77/1) over the past two seasons.

Baltimore had Basallo in their lineup for 109 at-bats last year, leading to a .165 batting average with 10 runs, four home runs, and 15 RBIs. He took fewer walks (5.1%) while striking out more (25.4%). His contact batting average (.228) with the Orioles was well below his minor league career (.372).

His exit velocity (89.1) in the majors was below his success over the past two seasons at AAA (91.3 and 94.2). Basallo had an elite hard-hit rate (56.9%) in the minors.

Samuel Basallo 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: At age 21, Basallo looks poised to have a season-long opportunity in the majors. His future isn’t at catcher, suggesting a rotational role this year between catcher, first base, and DH. His bat brings 30+ home run upside out of the gate, but Baltimore may only give him 450 at-bats. Basallo should chip in with some steals while on a path to deliver a neutral batting average. Right kind of upside swing in 2026.

C17 – Carter Jensen, Kansas City Royals (NFBC ADP – 207)

Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) rounds third base during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Royals invested a third-round pick in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft to acquire the services of Jensen out of high school. After spending his first year, at age 17, at rookie ball (16-for-57 with nine runs, one home run, 20 RBIs, and one steal), Kansas City gave him a full development year at A and High A over the next two seasons. He offered a high floor with his walk rate (17.8%) while controlling the damage with his strikeouts (22.7%). On the downside, Jensen only hit .218 over this span.

Over the next two seasons, his bat made steady improvement over three levels (High A, AA, and AAA) of the minors (.276 with 139 runs, 38 home runs, 141 RBIs, and 27 steals over 885 at-bats). He continued to take plenty of walks (12.8%) with some regression in his strikeout rate (24.1%).

Kansas City called him up last September, leading to a competitive 60 at-bats (.300/12/3/13). His walk rate (13.0%) and strikeout rate (17.4%) were better than expected. Jensen also hit well with runners on base (RBI rate – 23.8%).

From 2023 to 2025, his average hit rate was over 1.700 at each level, giving him a chance at 25 home runs in the majors if given 550 at-bats. He also had strength in his contact batting average last year in the minors (.407) and with the Royals (.375). His exit velocity (95.4), hard-hit rate (58.3%), and barrel rate (20.8%) were exceptional in his short time in the majors. Jensen had similar results last year at AAA (exit velocity: 94.0; hard-hit rate: 58.8%).

Carter Jenson 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Jensen brings a lot to the table at a young age (22), and his bat should continue to improve in power. He ran more over the past two seasons (27 steals), adding value to his profile at the catcher position.

The Royals gave him 12 at-bats against left-handed pitching, resulting in two hits, two walks, and no strikeouts. Jensen hit .290 last year in the minors against lefties with one home run, 14 RBIs, 17 walks, and 33 strikeouts.

Kansas City should find a way to get him in the lineup as much as possible, but Salvador Perez does clog up the DH position in many games. With 450 at-bats, I see Jensen as a five-category C2 advantage in his rookie season. I like his overall game, and he is in my catching draft thoughts in 2026.

1B18 – Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds (NFBC ADP – 208)

Stewart made the leap from high school to the Reds with the 32nd selection in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over four seasons in the minor leagues, he hit .289 with 208 runs, 40 home runs, 202 RBIs, and 42 stolen bases over 1,167 at-bats. He brought a plus walk rate (13.4%), with a favorable strikeout rate (15.7%). A wrist injury cut short his development time in 2024.

His bat stormed through AA and AAA last year, leading to a breakthrough power season (.309/78/20/80/18 over 437 at-bats). Stewart was an even better hitter at AAA (.315/27/10/36/4 over 143 at-bats). As a result, Cincinnati called him up in September. He smashed five home runs over his 55 at-bats.

His walk rate (9.3%) declined slightly during his time at AA and AAA while maintaining his strikeout rate (15.6%). Stewart’s average hit rate (1.696) improved over the two seasons in the minors, putting him closer to a 25+ home run hitter.

During his time at AAA last season, his exit velocity (93.1) and hard-hit rate (51.3%) graded as plus metrics. He supported these outcomes in his limited playing time with the Reds (exit velocity – 95.4 and hard-hit rate – 52.5%) while adding seven barrels (17.5%) and a home run producing launch angle (18.0). Stewart’s overall minor league resume suggested a much lower fly ball rate.

Sal Stewart 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Reds' rising first base option looks poised to get a starting opportunity for the Reds this year. They signed Euguino Suarez in late January, with the goal of giving him a rotational role between first base and DH. Stewart is young, with an advanced approach at the plate, and his power is coming faster than initially expected. His scouting report painted him as a below-average runner.

With 500 at-bats, I expect help in batting average with an 80/20/80/10 skill set. With success at the plate, Stewart would have a higher ceiling, thanks to a move to third in Cincinnati’s batting order. He falls into the breakout category at first base.

3B11 – Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs (NFBC ADP – 184)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) prepares for the pitch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After success over three seasons (.320/172/53/166/37 over 693 at-bats) at Maryland, the Cubs selected Shaw 13th overall in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. Chicago gave him 38 games over three levels in the minors in 2023, leading to a .357 batting average with 27 runs, eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

In 2024, he split time between AA (.279/60/14/50/25 over 312 at-bats) and AAA (.298/18/7/21/6 over 131 at-bats). Shaw made the Cubs' opening day roster last season, but his bat was overmatched at the plate over his first 18 games (10-for-58 with 11 runs, one home run, three RBIs) due to a higher strikeout rate (26.5%).

Chicago shipped him to AAA for 24 games, where Shaw was a much better player (.286/22/6/14/5 over 91 at-bats), with 17 walks and 11 strikeouts.

The Cubs gave him 88 starts over their final 108 games, leading to a .236 batting average with 46 runs, 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 17 steals over 335 at-bats. Most of his struggles came from right-handed batters (.218/39/7/30/14 over 293 at-bats). Shaw finished with a slightly better than league average approach (strikeout rate – 21.5% and walk rate – 8.7%).

His exit velocity (84.9) and hard-hit rate (29.4%) came in below expectations. Shaw had a balanced swing path in the majors, but he tends to have a high infield fly rate (13.3%), suggesting timing issues.

Matt Shaw 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: His ADP ranking in the high-stakes market is much lower now after the Cubs signed Alex Bregman. I left him slotted 11th at third base to stay on path with my early listing (NFBC) of players, so I don’t miss anyone. I will adjust his ranking when I get to that area of work over the back half of February.

Shaw still has the opportunity to steal at-bats at DH, and potentially have a platoon role at first base. His experience at second base and shortstop also creates another window for playing time, and Chicago stated in mid-January that the outfield was an option.

Other than his hard-hit and exit velocity metrics, Shaw appears to be ready to make a further push up the fantasy rankings in 2026. I like his direction and balanced skill set, so I’ll be following ADP in March when I have a better idea of his potential playing time.

3B15 – Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros (NFBC ADP – 222)

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) bats during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Over the first half of last season, Paredes was on a winning path in runs (43), home runs (17), and RBI (46) over 295 at-bats. He battled a hamstring issue in mid-June, and his batting average (.254) came in close to the league average. After the All-Star break, he landed on the injured list for all but eight games due to another hamstring issue. Paredes went 21-for-83 over his final 22 games with a .253 batting average, 10 runs, three home runs, and seven RBIs.

His strikeout rate (17.4%) matched his career average while continuing to have a favorable walk rate (11.4%). His contact batting average (.318) was a four-year high, but it has a low ceiling due to his tendency to pop up on many at-bats (infield fly rate – 18.3% in his career), driven by his desire to pull the ball (57.6% in 2025 – 53.7% in his career).

His average hit rate (1.802) supports 30+ home runs with over 550 at-bats, and Paredes reached that level in 2023 (31 home runs and 98 RBIs over 492 at-bats). He finished last year with a career-high launch angle (23.0).

Paredes doesn’t move the needle with his exit velocity (87.4), barrel rate (6.3%), or hard-hit rate (33.6%). Over the past four seasons, he barreled 79 balls but still smashed 90 home runs. The Astros gave him 97.4% of his at-bats, hitting between first and third in the batting order in 2025.

Isaac Paredes 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: At this point, Paredes projects as a dirty power player (low average with an edge in home runs) despite making much more contact than the typical swing-and-miss home run hitter. In 2023 and 2024, he came to the plate with over 400 runners on base (410 and 401), while delivering favorable RBI rates (17.1% and 16.2%). Hitting one off from a healthier Jordan Alvarez invites better production in either runs or RBIs.

I view Paredes as a neutral three-category player, with home runs driving his ceiling. His batting average has a chance to be neutral, while being dead in the water in stealing bases. He should outperform his early ADP.

Each of these sleepers carries some risk, but their paths to volume, power growth, or multi-category production make them ideal mid-to-late round targets. If even two of these bats hit their ceilings, you’ll gain the type of roster advantage that separates contenders from champions in 2026.

