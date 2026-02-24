2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Late-Round Outfielders Who Will Smash ADP

Late-round outfield value can be the difference between a competitive roster and a championship lineup, and these 2026 fantasy baseball sleepers bring elite category juice at a discount. Speed, power growth, and leadoff opportunities put both players in position to dramatically outperform their NFBC ADP.

OF27 – Jakob Marsee, Miami Marlins (NFBC ADP – 146)

Marsee came to the major via Central Michigan. His profile emerged in 2022 (.345/60/7/66/18 over 229 at-bats), leading to him getting drafted in the sixth round by the San Diego Padres. He took more walks (47) than strikeouts (33) in his final season in college. The Marlins acquired Marsee in a deal for Luis Arraez in 2024.

Over four seasons in the minors, he hit only .239 with 280 runs, 42 home runs, 141 RBIs, and 159 stolen bases. Marsee took plenty of walks (16.6%), giving him a leadoff profile. His strikeout rate (19.5%) graded better than the league average. Last season, he appeared in 98 games at AAA (.246/56/14/37/46 over 345 at-bats) while taking 68 walks (15.9%) with 81 strikeouts (18.9%).

Miami called Marsee up on August 1st, where his bat immediately made an impact over his first month (.352/18/4/25/9 over 105 at-bats). Pitchers caught up to him over his final 25 games (.231/10/1/8/4 over 104 at-bats). Overall, his contact batting average (.379) with the Marlins was well above his minor league career (.304), painting a lower ceiling in batting average in his second year. Marsee outperformed his previous career with runners on base (RBI rate – 22.5%)

His exit velocity came in at 88.9 mph, with a higher hard-hit rate (41.4%) than he showed last year at AAA (30.4%). He had 13 barrels (8.0%), with a regression in his launch angle (10.9). Marsee played well against left-handed pitching (.324/9/3/12/2 over 74 at-bats).

Jakob Marsee 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Marsee brings an explosive floor in stolen bases (46, 51, and 61 over the past three seasons). Miami should hit him second in the batting order this year, behind the speedy Xavier Edwards. His average hit rate (1.631) suggests 15 home runs with the Marlins is within reach with over 500 at-bats. Unfortunately, his batting average will be a liability early in his career. Marsee is on a path to hit under .250 with a run at 90 runs, 15 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 50+ steals.

OF42 – Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 201)

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) runs out his double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Yankees gave Dominguez 123 games of experience last season, but he failed to establish himself as an everyday player. His best opportunity came in April and May (.244/26/6/24/7 over 160 at-bats). Dominguez struck out 29.3% of the time while showcasing a high walk rate (12.8%). New York gave him only 221 at-bats over the final four months (.267/32/4/23/16) despite cutting down his strikeouts (24.9%). His only injury came in June (minor left thumb issue).

Dominguez struggled against left-handed pitching (.204/12/1/8/7 over 93 at-bats), with nine walks and 34 strikeouts. The Yankees hit him below fourth in their line for 333 of his 381 at-bats.

His exit velocity (90.6) and hard-hit rate (49.6%) graded well. He only had 19 barrels (7.0%). Dominguez improved his flyball rate (38.1%), but his HR/FB rate (9.7%) came in below his minor league career path.

Over four seasons in the minors, he hit .274 over 1,339 at-bats with 255 runs, 47 home runs,189 RBIs, and 102 stolen bases. His walk rate (13.0) had top-of-the-order upside with some weakness in his strikeout rate (24.5).

Jasson Dominguez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: With Cody Bellinger added to the Yankees’ outfield, playing time gets cloudier for Dominguez this year. He must outplay Trent Grisham to earn a full-time starting job unless Giancarlo Stanton lands on the injury list. For now, I view him as a 20/30 player with batting average risk once given at least 500 at-bats. He looks overpriced in late January, but Dominguez is must follow this spring.

Both outfielders come with playing-time questions, but their category-winning ceilings make them ideal upside swings in the middle and late rounds. If Marsee’s speed translates over a full season and Domínguez earns everyday at-bats in the Bronx, their profit margins could be league-altering.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: