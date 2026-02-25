2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Late-Round Stolen Base Targets

Speed is one of the hardest categories to find on draft day, which makes late-round stolen-base threats critical to building a balanced 2026 fantasy baseball roster. These discounted runners offer category juice well after pick 200 and can swing standings in a matter of weeks.

2B14 – Jose Caballero, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 221)

Over the past two seasons, Caballero appeared in 265 matchups (212 starts), but he averaged 2.8 at-bats per game. His only fantasy asset has been steals (74) over the past two seasons. He continues to have a high strikeout rate (26.5%), but he showed growth with his walk rate (12.7%).

Tampa gave him under 70 at-bats in five months (67, 67, 44, 36, and 43) in 2025, making him challenging to time. Caballero stole 22 of his 47 bases in May and June, but he hit only .219 over his first 210 at-bats (30 runs, two home runs, 24 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases). His best power came against left-handed pitching (.250/19/4/16/11 over 104 at-bats).

His exit velocity (86.0) was much higher than in 2024 (83.7), while his hard-hit rate (30.6%) and barrel rate (5.9%) showed growth. Caballero has a flyball swing path (41.8%), highlighted by his launch angle (17.4). On the downside, he posted a lower HR/FB rate (5.7%).

When reviewing the Yankees’ starting lineup, Caballero most likely only has a starting job until Anthony Volpe returns from his shoulder injury. New York will use him as a super utility player, giving him pockets of value this season.

Jose Caballero 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: There’s something to be said for having a base stealer in waiting on the bench in the fantasy market, especially if the price point is free. Despite being on the field for 314 at-bats in 2025, Caballero ranked 102nd in FPGscore (-1.20) for hitters, driven by his value in steals (+4.32).

Last draft season, he could be rostered in the reserve rounds of 15-team leagues and from the waiver pool in 12-team formats. I would much rather structure my team better in speed than chase Caballero for a one-stop correction in the stolen base category. Yankee Stadium could help his power, as his average hit rate (1.473) suggests more than 10 home runs with over 400 at-bats.

SS23 – JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals (NFBC ADP – 292)

St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) fields the ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

After a productive three seasons at West Virginia (.370/148/29/129/16 over 557 at-bats), the St. Louis Cardinals drafted Wetherholt seventh overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. He missed two months of his final year in college with a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals gave him 29 games of experience at A Ball in 2024 (.295/18/2/20/2 over 105 at-bats). Wetherholt played well at AA (.300/39/7/34/14 over 223 at-bats) and AAA (.314/43/10/25/9 over 185 at-bats) last season. He had just as many walks (88 – 14.1%) as strikeouts (88 – 14.1%) in the minors.

His exit velocity (91.4) and hard-hit rate (48.1%) graded well last year at AAA. Wetherholt had a low fly-ball rate (31.6%) in 2025 in the minors with surprising strength in his HR/FB rate (16.0%).

JJ Wetherholt 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Cardinals should start Wetherholt in the majors this year, with a goal of batting him in their lead-off slot. His average hit rate (1.664) suggests his early ceiling in power in the majors would be closer to the 15 home run range.

He projects as a breakout deep sleeper player in 2026, with the tools to post a .275/80/15/65/25 year in his rookie season. Once Wetherholt makes the opening day roster for St. Louis, his ADP will rise. I could make a case to draft him over six other shortstops drafted in front of him.

OF70 – Victor Scott, St. Louis Cardinals (NFBC ADP – 332)

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Scott teased the fantasy market after a great season at High A and AA in 2023 (.303/95/9/63/94 over 548 at-bats). Unfortunately, he lost his way over his last two years in the minors (.208/40/6/30/31 over 322 at-bats), and with St. Louis (.206/68/7/47/39 over 543 at-bats).

With the Cardinals in 2025, Scott struck out 24.0% of the time with a favorable walk rate (9.1%). His contact batting average (.300) and average hit rate (1.372) were liabilities. He struggled against lefties (.204/11/0/10/3 over 108 at-bats), and over the second half of the year (.171/14/1/6/10 over 117 at-bats).

His exit velocity (86.1), hard-hit rate (26.0%), and barrel rate (3.7%) ranked poorly. Scott had a line drive swing path (23.2%) in 2025, with weakness in his HR/FB rate (4.9%).

Victor Scott 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Scott brings a speed profile, and he did get better last year. The Cardinals gave him 377 of his 398 at-bats from the eighth and ninth batting their batting order, showcasing that his bat still needs work. With about a full year of experience, his bat could be significantly better in 2026. If all goes well, a .250/65/10/50/50 is within reach.

Waiting on speed doesn’t mean punting the category if you target players with elite wheels and clear paths to playing time. José Caballero, JJ Wetherholt, and Victor Scott II each bring late-round stolen-base upside that can dramatically outperform their ADP.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: