2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Why Brice Turang Is Undervalued in Early Drafts

Brice Turang’s 2025 season forced fantasy managers to rethink his profile, as a drop in steals was offset by across-the-board growth in power, average, and run production. With an NFBC ADP sitting in the middle rounds, Turang now presents one of the most intriguing value cases at second base for 2026 drafts.

2B3 – Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers (NFBC ADP – 67)

The fantasy market was disappointed by Turang’s regression in steals, but he more than made up for the shortfall by developing into a more complete batter. He set career highs in runs (97), batting average (.288), hits (168), home runs (18), and RBIs (81). Turang finished 24th in FPGscore (4.63) for hitters, compared to 41st (1.94) in 2024.

Part of his improved counting stats was helped by moving to the leadoff slot in the batting order for 274 of his at-bats (.274/50/10/35/17). The Brewers hit him 5th (81), 7th (93), and 9th (42) for a good portion of his remaining playing time. Turang showed growth in his walk rate (10.0%), and his uptick in strikeouts (150) only led to a league-average outcome in his strikeout rate (22.8% - 17.0% in 2024).

Turang had a jump in contact batting average (.387 – .313 in 2024), with some progress in his average hit rate (1.512). His exit velocity (91.1) and hard-hit rate (47.4%) were well above 2024 (87.0/29.7%). He continues to have a groundball-favoring swing path (46.3%). Turang has a below-par launch angle (8.6), with work needed on his barrel rate (7.9%).

Brice Turang 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Turang’s uptick in power was a surprise last year, but it appears that he worked hard to get stronger while changing his leg kick and stance. He owns a higher speed card on his resume, but the Brewers may hit Sal Frelick in the leadoff spot, pushing Turang lower in the batter order. Milwaukee has three foundation bats – William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, and Christian Yelich, and their offense ranked third in runs (806) last season.

I can’t trust a further rise in power (10 of his 18 home runs came in August), and his runs are tied to his slot in the batting order. Turang has the tools to be a neutral player in batting average with a 15/35 outlook in home runs and RBIs. Based on his success over the past two seasons, he should be a value in drafts based on early ADP (67) in the high-stakes market.

