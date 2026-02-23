3 Fantasy Baseball Catchers With Immense Upside in 2026 Featuring Ben Rice

The catcher position is deeper than it has been in years for fantasy baseball, but identifying the right blend of upside, role security, and price is critical in the high-stakes market. Ben Rice, Hunter Goodman, and Francisco Alvarez each bring a very different risk-reward profile that could swing leagues depending on how their 2026 volume and health play out. Ultimately, these three players have the best chance at outperforming their respective ADPs at the catcher position in 2026.

C2 – Ben Rice, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 51)

The high-stakes fantasy market has priced Rice with many proven players this year, which is somewhat surprising given his short MLB resume. He’ll turn 27 in February with 188 games of experience with the Yankees. Last season, his bat had risk against lefties (.208/17/7/18/1 over 106 at-bats). Rice was at his best over the final two months (.298/25/10/30 over 171 at-bats), highlighting his potential if given over 500 at-bats.

Rice graded well in his approach (strikeout rate – 18.9 and walk rate – 9.4). His exit velocity (93.2) ranked in the top 15 for batters with at least 100 plate appearances. He had a balanced swing path with strength in his HR/FB rate (17.1).

Over four seasons in the minors, Rice hit .282 over 836 at-bats with 167 runs, 56 home runs, 176 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. He had a higher walk rate (14.0%) and a similar strikeout rate (19.3%).

Ben Rice 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Rice has a clear path to starting at-bats at first base for New York in early January, but that could change if the Yankees sign another bat over the next two months. His upside potential is real, suggesting a neutral floor in batting average with some underlying steals on his minor league stat sheet. With 550 at-bats, Rice looks poised to smash over 30 home runs with about 90 runs and 90 RBIs. New York should hit him in a favorable part of the batting order.

C5 – Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies (NFBC ADPs – 75)

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Over the first 56 games last season, Goodman hit .267 over 210 at-bats with 25 runs, seven home runs, and 31 RBIs while striking out 57 times. He found his rhythm at the plate over the final four months (.285/48/24/60 over 330 at-bats). His approach (strikeout rate – 26.3 and walk rate – 5.7) still needs work.

Goodman posted a high contact batting average (.387), aligning with his minor league success in 2022 (.414). He had more power on the road (.243/31/18/43 over 266 at-bats), but his batting average was much better in Colorado (.307/42/13/48/1 over 274 at-bats).

He had a jump in his exit velocity (90.8) and hard-hit rate (46.9) while upping his launch angle (17.3). Goodman has a flyball swing path (42.8%), with a high floor in his HR/FB rate (18.6%).

Over four seasons in the minors, the Rockies’ top catcher hit .280 over 1,114 at-bats with 202 runs, 80 home runs, 255 RBIs, and eight steals, painting him as a 100/40/125 guy with over 550 at-bats.

Hunter Goodman 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: It’s been a while since the Rockies developed a home-edge bat, ala Nolan Arenado or even Todd Helton. Goodman isn’t where he needs to be with his approach, but there are plenty of signs that last year wasn’t a fluke. Any improvement in runs and RBIs starts with Colorado playing better as a team offensively. I expect him to be a three-category advantage at catcher, with an intriguing ceiling.

C15 – Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 178)

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) walks off the field after the top of the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres while wearing a chest protector honoring Puerto Rican professional baseball player Roberto Clemente at Citi Field. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Over the past two years, I’ve chased Alvarez as a value C2 in the fantasy market.

Over his first 55 at-bats in 2024, he hit .236 with eight runs, one home run, eight RBIs, and one steal while striking out 14 times. A thumb injury in late April, which led to 51 days on the injured list.

His bat was trending much higher over his next 28 games (.333/10/3/15 over 87 at-bats), but Alvarez struggled over 34 games after the All-Star break (.150 with 10 runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and 34 strikeouts over 107 at-bats). He flashed his power potential in September (15-for-59 with 11 runs, five home runs, and 17 RBIs).

Alvarez opened last season on the injured list with a hand issue. His bat was empty over his first 123 at-bats (.236/10/3/11), leading to the Mets sending him to the minors. He wasted 19 runs, 12 home runs, and 28 RBIs over 93 at-bats at AAA. Alvarez started to round in form back in New York (20-for-62 with 14 runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs), but he missed another 16 games with a sprained left thumb. His season ended with fade in his bat (.230/8/4/8 over 61 at-bats).

His exit velocity (93.1) and hard-hit rate (54.3%) were well above his career path last season. Alvarez has had a groundball swing path (49.1%) over the past two years. He continues to have a favorable walk rate (9.8%), but there is still work to do with his strikeout rate (26.4%).

Francisco Alvarez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Between the minors and majors last season, Alvarez had winning production in his counting stats (55 runs, 24 home runs, and 63 RBIs) for his low number of at-bats (371). If you can stay healthy, his fantasy value will outperform his draft slot.

I’d sold him over previous previews, but I’m a beaten-down Alvarez salesman this year. I can’t say I’ll avoid him, but I won’t overpay for his injury risk. He has a 25-home run profile if he stays upright for 500 at-bats.

Rice offers middle-of-the-order power in the Bronx if his at-bats hold, Goodman brings Coors Field-fueled three-category impact with room to grow, and Alvarez remains the ultimate post-hype value if he can finally string together a healthy season. Understanding their price tags versus their paths to 500+ at-bats will determine which of these catchers becomes a league-winning investment in 2026 fantasy drafts.

