MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Texas Rangers Deal Adolis García to New York Mets
Right fielder Adolis García was a cornerstone piece to the first championship in Texas Rangers history during 2023. But in the middle of his second straight down season, García has become the subject of trade rumors this summer.
García's rookie season with the Rangers was just four years ago. But the outfielder was an old rookie at 28. García turned 32 in March.
The Rangers could pursue García deals at the MLB trade deadline to maximize his value. He has one year of team control remaining on his contract.
Although not performing well this season, García offers the New York Mets a potential outfield upgrade and depth to the position. Let's explore the possibility of Garcia landing with the Mets.
Texas Rangers-New York Mets Mock Trade
Texas Rangers receive Mets No. 18 prospect and right-hander Nate Dohm.
New York Mets receive outfielder Adolis Garcia.
The Mets would probably rather acquire Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarred Duran, but I mocked Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies.
If the Mets miss on Duran, then they could turn to the 2023 ALCS MVP. The good news is García is likely to be significantly cheaper.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter proposed the Mets acquire García for No. 28 prospect Anthony Nunez. While Nunez wasn't a highly rated New York prospect to begin the season, he's posted a 1.47 ERA as a reliever in 2025 and will likely rise the prospect rankings this winter.
For my mock trade, I went with a pitching prospect at a lower level but with a higher ranking. L:ike Nunez, Dohm has performed well this season too, posting a 2.65 ERA at Single-A and High-Single-A combined.
The biggest draw for the Rangers in trading away García is offloading his contract for the rest of 2025 and 2026.
By acquiring García, the Mets plug a hole in their outfield.
"With Tyrone Taylor underperforming at the plate and Jose Siri sidelined with a fractured shin, the Mets have turned to Jeff McNeil in center field, while Ronny Mauricio is carrying a 30.1 percent strikeout rate as the team's primary second baseman. Adding another potential option to the mix there should be a priority," wrote Reuter.
García posted a career-low .684 OPS last season. He's followed that up with a .671 OPS through 81 games this season.
Citi Field isn't really the place for hitters to fix their issues. It's generally viewed as one of the best pitcher parks in the MLB, and the Rangers play at a hitter-friendly stadium in Arlington, Texas. The move could hurt García's fantasy value.
But maybe a fresh start is what the outfielder really needs. He would also be in a better lineup, hitting behind Juan Soto and Pete Alonso.
Wherever he hits the rest of this season, fantasy managers would just like to see more power from García. He's on pace for only about 20 home runs this season.
In 2023, García smashed 39 bombs. He had at least 27 homers in 2021 and 2022 as well. Last season in his first "down" campaign, García had 25 home runs.
A move to the contending Mets might ignite García's power. For the Mets, even a struggling García offers an upgrade over Tyrone Taylor or Jeff McNeil in the outfield.