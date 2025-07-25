Fantasy Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks Deal Josh Naylor To Seattle Mariners

The Arizona Diamondbacks sent Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of prospects. How does this impact the fantasy baseball landscape?

Ryan Shea

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor celebrates after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor celebrates after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Naylor was one of the biggest names rumored to be traded at this year's trade deadline, and he now has a new home with one of the American League's biggest dark horse contenders, the Seattle Mariners. The 28-year-old is hitting .292/.360/.447 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI in 93 games. He will be a rental as he is set to be a free agent following the 2025 season.

Josh Naylor Trade Details

Seattle Mariners Acquire

1B Josh Naylor

Arizona Diamondbacks Acquire

LHP Brandyn Garcia ( Mariners #13 prospect)

RHP Ashton Izzi ( Mariners #16 prospect)

Fantasy Baseball Impact On Seattle Mariners

Josh Naylor goes from one top 10 offense to another. He goes from batting behind the current National League home run runner-up in Eugenio Suarez to batting behind the current American League home run leader, Cal Raleigh. This will likely lead to even more offensive production.

Fantasy Baseball Impact On Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired two pitching prospects in this deal. The first, Brandyn Garcia, has split time between three levels this season: AA, AAA, and the majors. Across these levels, he has a combined 4.09 ERA with 43 strikeouts across 35.1 innings. He can be a potential waiver wire stash, especially since starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Merril Kelly’s D-backs future is in question as the trade deadline approaches, and the team looks to build for the future. The second, Ashton Izzi, however, remains fantasy irrelevant as he is currently at the High A level.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

Home/MLB