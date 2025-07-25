Arizona Diamondbacks Deal Josh Naylor To Seattle Mariners
Josh Naylor was one of the biggest names rumored to be traded at this year's trade deadline, and he now has a new home with one of the American League's biggest dark horse contenders, the Seattle Mariners. The 28-year-old is hitting .292/.360/.447 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI in 93 games. He will be a rental as he is set to be a free agent following the 2025 season.
Josh Naylor Trade Details
Seattle Mariners Acquire
1B Josh Naylor
Arizona Diamondbacks Acquire
LHP Brandyn Garcia ( Mariners #13 prospect)
RHP Ashton Izzi ( Mariners #16 prospect)
Fantasy Baseball Impact On Seattle Mariners
Josh Naylor goes from one top 10 offense to another. He goes from batting behind the current National League home run runner-up in Eugenio Suarez to batting behind the current American League home run leader, Cal Raleigh. This will likely lead to even more offensive production.
Fantasy Baseball Impact On Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired two pitching prospects in this deal. The first, Brandyn Garcia, has split time between three levels this season: AA, AAA, and the majors. Across these levels, he has a combined 4.09 ERA with 43 strikeouts across 35.1 innings. He can be a potential waiver wire stash, especially since starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Merril Kelly’s D-backs future is in question as the trade deadline approaches, and the team looks to build for the future. The second, Ashton Izzi, however, remains fantasy irrelevant as he is currently at the High A level.