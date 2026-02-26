Best Breakout Candidates for Every Roster Spot in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Drafts

Finding the right breakout at every position is how elite fantasy managers separate from the pack on draft day. These 2026 targets combine rising skills, improved roles, and ADP value to deliver league-winning upside across the entire roster.

C6 – Agustin Ramirez, Miami Marlins (NFBC ADP – 83)

Miami Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez (50) runs to first during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Over six seasons in the minors, Ramirez hit .266 over 1,393 at-bats with 240 runs, 60 home runs, 266 RBI, and 53 steals. He walked 11.1% of the time with a favorable strikeout rate (18.9%). Before arriving in the majors, Ramirez had 319 at-bats of experience at AAA (.248/47/12/56/14 with 40 walks and 78 strikeouts).

Miami called him up on April 21st, creating some high fantasy bids from teams looking to upgrade the catcher position. Five games into his major league career, Ramirez went 9-for-19 with four runs, three home runs, five RBI, and one stolen base, showing his balanced five-category skill set for a catcher. He gave his supporters helpful stats over the following four months (.229/55/16/55/10 over 411 at-bats). Thirteen of his 16 steals over the final two months of the season.

Ramirez struggled more against left-handed pitching (.213/18/6/14/4 over 150 at-bats with 43 strikeouts) and at home (.218/24/7/30/11 over 238 at-bats with 53 strikeouts). His exit velocity (90.8) and hard-hit rate (47.0%) graded well while having a groundball-favoring swing path (46.0%) and launch angle (8.3). He barreled 11.0% of balls in play.

Last season, the Marlins gave Ramirez 63 games at DH, which gives him a higher floor in playing time. Miami hit him between second and fourth in their lineup for 93.7% of his at-bats in his rookie season, highlighting his value in counting stats.

Agustin Ramirez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Ramirez ranked 89th for hitters in FPGscore (-0.67). His approach (strikeout rate – 19.3% and walk rate – 6.2%) wasn’t that far off from his minor league career. I expect him to take more walks this year, suggesting a push to the league average in batting average. Ramirez projects as a four-category asset, giving him potentially more fantasy value than Ben Rice, William Contreras, Shea Langeliers, and Hunter Goodman.

In the end, his value comes down to team structure. Next step: .260/80/25/80/20, and that could be the low end of his range in multiple categories.

Over 117 games in his rookie season, Kurtz kicked in the fantasy door over his final 343 at-bats (.309/84/35/80/2). His success over his hot streak, projected over 550 at-bats, comes to 135 runs, 56 home runs, and 128 RBIs. On the downside, his strikeout rate (29.7%) hints that repeatability may not be as high in his sophomore year. He had an elite walk rate (14.1).

Kurtz opened 2025 at AAA (.321 with 18 runs, seven home runs, and 24 RBIs over 84 at-bats) before getting called up in the fourth week of April. Major league arms dominated him over his first 25 games (.233/9/4/10), highlighted by his high strikeout rate (35.1%). An oblique issue pushed him to the sidelines for 15 days in late May.

The A’s drafted Kurtz fourth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons at Wake Forest, he hit .333 with 206 runs, 61 home runs, 182 RBIs, and 11 steals over 567 at-bats. He posted an elite walk rate (24.1) while also being challenging to strikeout (16.5%). Kurtz had more walks (189) and Ks (130). In his limited time in the minors (33 games), his bat (.344/34/12/40/1 over 125 at-bats) supported his breakout in power.

Kurtz checked the winning boxes in exit velocity (92.7), launch angle (15.3), hard-hit rate (50.9%), barrels (18.3), flyball rate (43.0), and HR/FB rate (30.8%). The next step in his development will come against lefties (.197/21/9/22 over 137 at-bats) and his approach. His average hit rate (2.131) has been elite at each level, while also posting an exceptional contact batting average (.454 – .432 in college).

Nick Kurtz 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: There are a lot of moving parts in Kurtz's short trip to stardom. His minor league resume paints an elite batting average bat and some underlying speed. He will get better at the plate in the majors with more experience. Kurtz is a player to fight for in drafts. He brings foundation power while on a path to be a perennial 100/40/120/10 player with plenty of help in batting average. Let’s go with the new Todd Helton with much more power.

2B7 – Luke Keaschall, Minnesota Twins (NFBC ADP – 149)

Minnesota Twins second base Luke Keaschall (15) runs to third base against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at Target Field. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Twins drafted Keaschall in the second round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons in college, he hit .326 over 631 at-bats with 142 runs, 30 home runs, 122 RBIs, and 59 stolen bases. His highlight year came in 2023 (.353/55/18/58/18 over 218 at-bats). Keaschall walked 10.1% of the time while being challenging to strike out (10.9%).

Over three seasons in the minors, he hit .294 with 125 runs, 19 home runs, 72 RBI, and 49 steals over 585 at-bats. He took more walks (13.6%) with some pullback in his strikeout rate (16.9%). The Twins called him up last season after only having 28 games of experience at AAA (.263/16/1/9/11 over 95 at-bats). TJ surgery cost him development time in 2024.

Keaschall made his major league debut in mid-April last year. He started his MLB career with a six-game hitting streak (7-for-19 with four runs, two RBIs, and five steals while taking five walks with two strikeouts). Unfortunately, a pitch to his right foreman (fracture) led to three months on the injured list. Over his final 163 at-bats, Keaschall hit .294 with 21 runs, four home runs, 26 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. A sprained left thumb ended his season with five games left in the schedule.

His walk rate (9.2%) and strikeout rate (14.0%) remained assets. Keaschall ranked poorly in hard-hit rate (31.2%), barrel rate (5.2%), and exit velocity (86.2). He had a groundball swing path (45.8%), with a reasonable start to his launch angle (10.5). His bat was a liability against left-handed pitching (.169/7/1/7/6 over 59 at-bats – .281 with two home runs and 10 RBIs over 89 at-bats in the minors in 2024).

Luke Keaschall 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Keaschall is being treated by a proven asset this draft season. The Twins gave him 148 of his 182 at-bats between third and fourth in the batting order. His metrics suggest he’ll underachieve expectations in power while bringing a leadoff profile. I’ll put him in the range of a 10/35 player, whose instincts on base paths are better than his speed. Nice player, but Keaschall must prove that he can stay healthy for a full season.

3B23 – Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks (NFBC ADP – 342)

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jordan Lawlar against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks selected Lawlar with the sixth selection in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Jesuit College. In his first entire season in the minors in 2022, he blasted his way through four levels of the minors, leading to a .305 batting average with 98 runs, 16 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 39 stolen bases over 389 at-bats. His walk rate (12.5) graded well while starting his professional career, with some risk in strikeouts (24.9%).

In 2023, Arizona started Lawlar at AA, but he had massive issues making contact (45 strikeouts – 31.7%) over his first 117 at-bats (.162 with 17 runs, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and 10 steals). His light switch went on in mid-May, leading a sensational next 233 at-bats (.313/60/10/32/32). Over this span, he lowered his strikeout rate to 16.4%, with a favorable walk rate (10.1). After 16 games at AAA (.358 with 18 runs, five home runs, 19 RBIs, and three stolen bases over 67 at-bats), the Diamondbacks gave Lawlar a chance in the majors. Unfortunately, his hot ride ended over his final 31 at-bats (.129 with no home runs or RBIs).

A right thumb injury sacked Lawlar before the season started in 2024, leading to a length trip to the injured list. Shortly after returning to AAA in June, he picked up a hamstring injury. Arizona had him on the field for only 23 games in the minors (.318/13/2/20/6 over 85 at-bats).

Lawlar played well over 63 games in 2025 at AAA (.313/52/11/50/20 over 259 at-bats). Unfortunately, another hamstring injury knocked him out of action for 49 games. Arizona gave him 28 games of experience in the majors in September, but he only hit .182 over 66 at-bats with nine runs, five RBIs, and two steals while whiffing 26 times (35.1%). Lawlar was also a disaster at the Dominican Winter League (7-for-42 with one walk, three RBIs, and one steal). He had no walks with 18 strikeouts.

Jordan Lawlar 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Lawlar has 375 at-bats of experience at AAA (.328/76/18/81/42), suggesting a high ceiling player in the majors. His walk rate (11.9%) and strikeout rate (22.6%) graded well. Unfortunately, he has been lost in the majors (34.3% strikeout rate with a .165 batting average over 97 at-bats), with a failed trip to the Dominican Republic.

The Diamondbacks have cleared the way for him to start in the outfield this year, but Ryan Waldschmidt could jump him on their depth chart. Lawlar is a must-follow this spring, with a lot to prove at the major league level. Down the road, he should develop into a 20/40 player.

SS17 – Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates (NFBC ADP – 187)

The Pittsburgh Pirates snatched up Griffin with the ninth overall selection of the 2024 MJB June Amateur Draft out of high school. In his first season of the minors, he blasted his way through three levels (A, High A, and AA) of minor league baseball.

Griffin handled himself well over his first 207 at-bats at A-ball (.338/49/9/36/26). A bump to high A led to almost repeated success (.325/48/7/36/33 over 194 at-bats). His season ended with 83 at-bats at AA (.337/20/5/22/6).

His walk rate (8.9%) was an asset, with a slight step back at AA (7.1%). Griffin posted a league-average strikeout rate (21.7%). He had an elite contact batting average at each level (.455, .426, and .467). Even with 21 home runs, his average hit rate (1.588) still needs work to approach 25 home runs with Pittsburgh.

Konnor Griffin 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The high-stakes fantasy market expects Griffin to be in the majors based on his ADP. His combination of power and speed suggests a difference-maker once he earns a major league job. There’s a lot to like, with a close ear to his success in spring training.

OF49 – Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals (NFBC ADP – 230)

Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Royals drafted Caglianone sixth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft after success over three seasons at Florida (.355/176/75/189/8 with 634 at-bats). His approach was elite in 2024 (58 walks and 26 strikeouts).

Caglianone looked major league ready last year when he blasted his way through AA (.322/32/9/43/2 over 152 at-bats) and AAA (.357/26/11/29/1 over 112 at-bats). His strikeout rate (18.8%) was favorable while taking plenty of walks (10.2%).

Kansas City called him up in early June, but Caglianone was overmatched at the plate (.147/9/5/10/1 over 150 at-bats), crushing fantasy dreams. A hamstring injury led to a month on the injury list. He went 11-for-60 in September with 10 runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs.

His approach (strikeout rate – 22.4% and walk rate – 7.8%) wasn’t an issue. Caglianone had a lower exit velocity (89.4) than at AAA (93.9), along with his hard-hit rate (42.4% - 53.2%). He had a massive groundball rate (50.0%), with a much weaker HR/FB rate (13.0% - 30.3% in the minors).

Jac Caglianone 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Caglianone is a future power beast who comes into this year with plenty of questions for fantasy drafters. His lack of success in 2025 suggests there is work to be done. A .209 contact batting average is so far below what is expected from a major league bat, and his 2025 minor league season (.430). The dance with his bat is about upside, and Caglianone will soon be a top 20 major league bat. Success in spring training will push him up draft boards.

SP11 – Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds (NFBC ADP – 47)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts on the mound after giving up his third home run of the game in the third inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greene has arrived as a foundation ace arm, except for his ability to be on the field for 30 starts. Over the past two years, he went 16-9 over 45 games, with a 2.76 ERA, 0.984 WHIP, and 301 strikeouts over 258.0 innings. Last season, his first-pitch strike rate (68.6%) reached elite status, leading to batters hitting .192 against him.

After a great start to 2025 (4-3 with a 2.72 ERA, 0.972 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts over 59.2 innings), Greene landed on the injured list for 70 days with a groin issue. He had similar success over his last eight games (3-1 with a 2.81 ERA, 0.896 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts over 48.0 innings).

His average fastball (99.4 mph) was one of his best in the game, which he threw 53.6% of the time. Batters struggled to hit his four-seamer (.207 BAA) and slider (.171 BAA) while battling his split-finger pitch (.294 BAA).

Hunter Greene 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: This draft season, Greene has been treated as a backend SP1 despite never pitching over 150.1 innings in his career. Home runs (1.3 per nine) crept back into his equation last year while finishing with the best command of his career (2.2 walks per nine – 3.3 in his career). I thought Greene was a great deal last season, but he paid about 60 cents on the dollar. His reward should outweigh his risk in 2026, especially if he slides in drafts. Possible league winner skill set if he can make 30 starts.

Breakouts don’t come from one profile—some are post-hype prospects, others are young stars ready to take the next step, and a few are already elite players on the verge of a true fantasy eruption. Build around the ceiling of players like Agustín Ramírez, Nick Kurtz, Konnor Griffin, Jac Caglianone, and Hunter Greene and you’re drafting for first place, not just safety.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: