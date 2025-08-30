Fantasy Sports

If The Billion Dollar Dodgers Had A Brain: Why Esteury Ruiz Deserves A Promotion

Esteury Ruiz is tearing up AAA while the Dodgers struggle with depth—here’s why Brandon Gomes needs to bring him up to the majors for the playoff push.

Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Esteury Ruiz (27) rounds the bases after he hit a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Esteury Ruiz (27) rounds the bases after he hit a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
So this cat, named Brandon Gomes, grew up 45 minutes from my house, about a driver and nine iron away from the Braga bridge. He turned a mediocre five-year major league baseball pitching career into the general manager job of the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. 

Over the past 13 seasons, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball, leading to 11 NL West titles and two World Series titles (one with Gomes at the helm). Los Angeles has deep, deep pockets with a keen eye for undervalued baseball players in the minors.

This season, the Dodgers remain in playoff contention (77-58), leading their division again despite a multitude of starting pitching injuries and underperformance from two of their top three players (18th in team ERA – 4.07). As the calendar approaches September, they appear to be on a path for an early exit out of the postseason unless Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani deliver ace performance through the playoffs. 

Los Angeles ranks highly in runs (694 – 3rd) and RBIs (667 – 2nd) while sitting second in home runs (201), heading into Saturday’s action.

Los Angeles Dodgers Outfield

This season, Michael Conforto, James Outman, Justin Dean, and Alex Call have combined for 436 at-bats with 62 runs, 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, and three steals while striking out 131 times (26.1%). Over 118 games this year, Conforto hit .191 with 45 runs, 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and one steal, creating 162 combined total bases (singles, doubles, triples, home runs, walks, HBP, and net stolen bases minus double plays). This breaks down to .393 per plate appearance.

Michael Confort
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto (23) hits a RBI single during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. / William Liang-Imagn Images

Top Prospect Esteury Ruiz

Meanwhile, Esteury Ruiz continues to have a beast season at AAA (.309/78/12/51/51 over 324 at-bats) while also showcasing a winning approach (54 walks and 69 strikeouts). His combined total bases came to 262 (.667 per plate appearance).

By adding their runs and RBIs to these stats, here’s how they compare:

  • Conforto (236)
  • Ruiz (391)

Comparing The Dodgers Offense To Other MLB Teams

For an easy math perspective, the average team in the majors had these stats in 2024:

Plate Appearances: 6,082

At-Bats: 5,456

Batting Average:.243

Runs: 711

Hits: 1,327

Home Runs: 182

RBIs: 679

Stolen Bases: 121

Walks: 498

Strikeouts: 1,373

By dividing these stats by nine roster slots, a major league team can see what it takes to be a league-average player.

147.4-for-606.2 (.243 BA) with 79 runs, 20 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 13 steals

Obviously, the above stats are for every inning for every game. In 2024, only 97 players had 500 or more at-bats. In addition, players hitting in the bottom part of the batting order have a lower ceiling in plate appearances. 

Why The Dodgers Need To Promote Esteury Ruiz

Based on my baseball outlook, Ruiz should have almost twice as much baseball value to the Dodgers as Conforto when adding his extra speed to their defense. Ruiz brings Carl Crawford or Jose Reyes-type stats to the table, but three MLB teams have already passed on his ceiling.

Over his four seasons at AAA, he hit .319 with 151 runs, 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 110 stolen bases while taking 96 walks with 140 strikeouts. His bat belongs in the majors, and Ruiz continues to improve as a player. 

Ruiz is an advantage player who puts pressure on a defense when on base, while Conforto brings a platoon skill set, with a lower ceiling than expected when Los Angeles signed him.

Mr. Gomes rode an underdog profile to one of the best jobs in baseball. It’s time for him to see the light. Ruiz is a difference-maker who will make the Dodgers a better team down the stretch. Put him in coach, and let his profile soar at the major league level. 

Shawn Childs
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

