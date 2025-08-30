If The Billion Dollar Dodgers Had A Brain: Why Esteury Ruiz Deserves A Promotion
So this cat, named Brandon Gomes, grew up 45 minutes from my house, about a driver and nine iron away from the Braga bridge. He turned a mediocre five-year major league baseball pitching career into the general manager job of the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022.
Over the past 13 seasons, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball, leading to 11 NL West titles and two World Series titles (one with Gomes at the helm). Los Angeles has deep, deep pockets with a keen eye for undervalued baseball players in the minors.
This season, the Dodgers remain in playoff contention (77-58), leading their division again despite a multitude of starting pitching injuries and underperformance from two of their top three players (18th in team ERA – 4.07). As the calendar approaches September, they appear to be on a path for an early exit out of the postseason unless Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani deliver ace performance through the playoffs.
Los Angeles ranks highly in runs (694 – 3rd) and RBIs (667 – 2nd) while sitting second in home runs (201), heading into Saturday’s action.
Los Angeles Dodgers Outfield
This season, Michael Conforto, James Outman, Justin Dean, and Alex Call have combined for 436 at-bats with 62 runs, 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, and three steals while striking out 131 times (26.1%). Over 118 games this year, Conforto hit .191 with 45 runs, 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and one steal, creating 162 combined total bases (singles, doubles, triples, home runs, walks, HBP, and net stolen bases minus double plays). This breaks down to .393 per plate appearance.
Top Prospect Esteury Ruiz
Meanwhile, Esteury Ruiz continues to have a beast season at AAA (.309/78/12/51/51 over 324 at-bats) while also showcasing a winning approach (54 walks and 69 strikeouts). His combined total bases came to 262 (.667 per plate appearance).
By adding their runs and RBIs to these stats, here’s how they compare:
- Conforto (236)
- Ruiz (391)
Comparing The Dodgers Offense To Other MLB Teams
For an easy math perspective, the average team in the majors had these stats in 2024:
Plate Appearances: 6,082
At-Bats: 5,456
Batting Average:.243
Runs: 711
Hits: 1,327
Home Runs: 182
RBIs: 679
Stolen Bases: 121
Walks: 498
Strikeouts: 1,373
By dividing these stats by nine roster slots, a major league team can see what it takes to be a league-average player.
147.4-for-606.2 (.243 BA) with 79 runs, 20 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 13 steals
Obviously, the above stats are for every inning for every game. In 2024, only 97 players had 500 or more at-bats. In addition, players hitting in the bottom part of the batting order have a lower ceiling in plate appearances.
Why The Dodgers Need To Promote Esteury Ruiz
Based on my baseball outlook, Ruiz should have almost twice as much baseball value to the Dodgers as Conforto when adding his extra speed to their defense. Ruiz brings Carl Crawford or Jose Reyes-type stats to the table, but three MLB teams have already passed on his ceiling.
Over his four seasons at AAA, he hit .319 with 151 runs, 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 110 stolen bases while taking 96 walks with 140 strikeouts. His bat belongs in the majors, and Ruiz continues to improve as a player.
Ruiz is an advantage player who puts pressure on a defense when on base, while Conforto brings a platoon skill set, with a lower ceiling than expected when Los Angeles signed him.
Mr. Gomes rode an underdog profile to one of the best jobs in baseball. It’s time for him to see the light. Ruiz is a difference-maker who will make the Dodgers a better team down the stretch. Put him in coach, and let his profile soar at the major league level.