MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Los Angeles Angels Deal Reid Detmers to Phillies
Trade rumors have quieted around Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers in recent months. That's likely the result of his move to the bullpen, which occurred to begin the 2025 MLB season.
But even as a reliever, Detmers could provide a contender some much needed pitching, particularly against left-handed batters.
During 2025, Detmers has held left-handed hitters to a .620 OPS. He's also struck out roughly one-quarter of the left-handed batters he's faced this season (12 out of 51).
The Philadelphia Phillies could use any kind of help for their bullpen. Philadelphia's relievers have registered a 4.35 ERA this season, which is ranked 23rd in the league.
Let's explore the possibility of the Phillies adding Detmers to their bullpen prior to the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
Los Angeles Angels-Philadelphia Phillies Mock Trade
Los Angles Angeles receive Phillies No. 28 prospect and right-handed pitcher Micah Ottenbreit.
Philadelphia Phillies receive left-hander Reid Detmers.
A potential trade involving Detmers is one of the more difficult moves to project even in a fun hypothetical situation. Detmers continues to have strong upside. On the trade market, he would also have value as an MLB experienced pitcher and multiple years remaining of affordable team control.
But it's now also possible Detmers won't be anything more than a late-inning, left-handed specialist in his career.
While MLB contending teams obviously need that kind of relief pitcher in their bullpen, Detmers was expected to be more.
"Detmers is an enigma. The pitch-quality models love him and his fastball-slider combination, and he's usually good for two to three strikeouts per walk," wrote CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson on May 27. "Unfortunately, he's been a well-below-average pitcher from a runs-allowed perspective dating back through last season -- and that's even with the Angels relegating him to the bullpen all year.
"Other teams are going to try to buy low on Detmers, making this a matter of if/when the Angels decide they've had enough."
If the Phillies are able to buy-low on Detmers, a lower-ranked pitching prospect at Single-A seems appropriate. Ottenbreit is 0-1 with a 4.81 ERA in six starts at High-Single-A this season.
Detmers is 3-2 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.475 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 39.1 innings with the Angels. He has a career-best 11.4 K/9 rate but also a career-high 4.3 BB/9 rate in 2025.
In Philadelphia, though, Detmers could provide immediate bullpen relief. Then after a full offseason, the Phillies could explore the possibility of Detmers returning to the rotation.
But whether a trade happens with the Phillies, another team or not at all, Detmers' fantasy value is likely to be limited for the rest of 2025. The left-hander can provide strikeouts to fantasy managers, but he's not in the Angels closer role.
The Phillies have split their closer duties between Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm since Jose Alvarado's PED suspension. While that setup has produced mixed results, Detmers is unlikely to receive many save opportunities in Philadelphia.
The biggest change Detmers could see in Philadelphia is pitching with more leads. But that won't change his stat line, thus, his fantasy value will stay the same.
Detmers won't have more fantasy value again unless he returns to the starting rotation, which probably won't happen with any team before the end of 2025.